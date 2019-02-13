SID/DSCC Investors Conference During SID DisplayWeek 2019 Features Thirteen CEOs Discussing Game-Changing Display Innovations

The Investor Conference is part of the 56 th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, known as Display Week 2019, May 12-17 at the McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, CA. This year's event will provide insight into new display technologies which are poised to break out as well as highlighting the capabilities of privately held display companies some of which have already attracted significant strategic investments from BOE, Google, LG, Samsung and others.

"The annual SID Investor Conference will feature presentations from some of the leading innovators in the industry," according to SID/DSCC Investor Conference Chair and DSCC CEO Ross Young. "With DisplayWeek returning to Silicon Valley, we are expecting a great showing from investors this year, and we have some of the most exciting private companies in the industry presenting. Our speakers will cover the most inventive developments in the next wave of display innovation, from OLED materials and quantum dots, to MicroLEDs and new reflective display technologies, and in each case the company CEO will be making the case for an attractive investment opportunity."

The Investor Conference will start with an Analyst Session to give an overview of major trends in the industry, featuring presentations by analysts from DSCC, IHS Markit and Citi Research. The agenda also includes a special panel session featuring venture capital and investment banking executives from Applied Ventures, LG Tech Ventures, M Ventures and Tandem Launch.

The main part of the agenda consists of presentations by thirteen CEOs leading private companies toward ground-breaking innovations in displays. The first of four sessions will cover developments in OLEDs with an emphasis on next generation OLED materials. Presenters will include:

Gildas Sorin , CEO, Cynora

, CEO, Cynora Junji Adachi , CEO Kyulux

, CEO Kyulux Michael Helander , President and CEO, OTI Lumionics

The next session addresses companies focused on quantum dots which have the potential to serve as a platform for all display technologies or represent a display technology of their own. Presenters will include:

Jason Hartlove , President and CEO, Nanosys

, President and CEO, Nanosys Christopher Morton , CEO, Nanophotonica

The third session will cover companies with pioneering approaches to MicroLEDs which have the potential to takeover many different display applications from 1" to over 100". Presenters include:

Dr. Charles Li , CEO, PlayNitride

, CEO, PlayNitride Dr. Reza Chaji, CEO, VueReal

Fariba Danesh , CEO, glo

The final session will cover innovative companies pursuing technologies in reflective displays, flexible displays, haptics, and light field displays all of which have tremendous potential in a wide variety of applications with some products already in the market. Presenters include:

Frank Christaens, CEO, CLEARInk Displays

Mike Casper , CEO and Co-Founder, Flex Lighting

, CEO and Co-Founder, Flex Lighting Chuck Milligan , CEO, FlexEnable

, CEO, FlexEnable David Fattal , Founder and CEO, Leia, Inc.

, Founder and CEO, Leia, Inc. Dr. Cèdrick Chappaz, CEO and Co-Founder, Hap2U

"The annual SID Investor Conference provides the best view to private companies who will enable the next wave of innovation in displays," said Helge Seetzen, President, SID. "Leading industry executives use this event to state their case for investment in display inventions, innovations and commercialization. The Investor Conference will also include presentations from leading industry analysts from multiple firms and the perspective of venture capitalists and investment bankers."

The Investor Conference agenda can be found here: https://www.displaysupplychain.com/siddscc-investors-conference-2019.html.

About Display Week 2019

The 56th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place May 12-17 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2019, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek19), Instagram @siddisplayweek or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

About Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC)

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the China, Europe, Japan, Korea and the US, is on the web at www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at info@displaysupplychain.com and (512) 577-3672.

SOURCE Society for Information Display