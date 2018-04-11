SID/DSCC/OLED Association/ Veritas et Visus Announce Display Week Immersive Experience Conference

Market Roundtable

Google and Glasses

Direct View Displays

Virtual Displays

Next-Generation Magic

Companies presenting include:

Google VR

Mission Rock Digital

OLED Association

Zspace

Starbreeze Studios

Meta

Nokia Technologies

Christie 360 Experiential Studios

Me c hdyne

hdyne Veritas et Visus

Avegant

Lightfield Lab

LEIA

Misapplied Sciences

Cambridge University

IBM

SCHOTT Advanced Optics

Dell

Futurism Entertainment

According to Veritas et Visus Publisher and Editor in Chief Mark Fihn, "We are so excited to bring some discussions about truly creative technologies that will expand the visual experience into a truly immersive experience. Going far beyond gaming and entertainment, next generation VR is going to transform not only the world of displays, but the world as a whole."

According to OLED Association CEO and President Barry Young, "The Immersive Experience Market Focus Conference is to examine the current and future prospects and technologies that guide this new industry into expanding beyond Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. Immersion is a new concept in which the common theme is how it alters the way we interact with absolutely everything. Facebook is 2D (even the 360 videos are viewed on 2D). Texting is 2D. FaceTime is 2D. VR/AR proponents want to convert to a 3D space."

SID Chairman of Marketing Sri Peruvemba, remarked, "As display technologies continue to improve, we are experiencing a world that increasingly blurs the difference between reality and imagination. The Immersive Experience Market Focus Conference will bring some clarity to the remarkable developments underway."

The descriptions for each Display Week Immersive Experience Market Focus Conference sessions are as follows:

Market Status: An examination of the size and scope of each major category, including how the revenue breaks down in terms of displays, software, and other hardware.

Goggles and Glasses: This session will explore the delivery mechanisms available to Immersion from goggles similar to what is on the existing market such as the Vive and PlayStation VR and the Rift, followed by the use of glasses which have been pioneered by Google and are now being adopted by Facebook, Magic Leap, Meta and DAQRI, to name a few.

Direct View Displays: The future of immersive display technologies is not all about near-to-eye solutions. So much is being developed to engage people with immersive experiences related to diverse approaches, such as projection mapping, CAVEs, and not to be forgotten – advanced stereoscopic and autostereoscopic 3D advancements.

Virtual Displays: Immersion requires a new set of requirements that is a superset of today's resolution, response time, CR, luminance, etc. These new demands include wider FOV, solution to the merging/accommodation conflict, shadow and light sources to simultaneously display virtual and real images. New display structures are being proposed that include Light Engines and Holography, singularly and in combination.

Next-Generation Magic: The final session will explore how immersive experiences will be presented. Entertainment companies already have existing programs to reach the public through new types of theatres and new types of content. A number of start-ups are trying to bring new experiences to the general public and to use the technology to change the way we educate people.

The conference will examine these segments of the market and the basics of how the display industry will need to change to cope with the demands of immersion.

To register, please visit http://www.displayweek.org/2018/Attendee/Registration.aspx.

About Display Week 2018

The 55th SID International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, or Display Week 2018, will take place May 20-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Display Week is the premier gathering of system integrators, designers, consumers, scientists, engineers and manufacturers in the field of electronic information displays. For more information on Display Week 2018, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek18), Instagram @siddisplayweek or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About DSCC

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the US, China, Japan and Korea. DSCC can be found on the web at http://www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at info@displaysupplychain.com or (512) 577-3672.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the display industry. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display technology, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siddsccoled-association-veritas-et-visus-announce-display-week-immersive-experience-conference-300628151.html

SOURCE Society for Information Display