Side by Side Pet Makes 2021 'List' of Trusted Pet Brands by Truth About Pet Food

In order to make the annual List, which is now in its tenth year, companies are first independently nominated, then vigorously vetted. Additionally, brands must source ingredients and manufacture exclusively in the U.S.

Side by Side was recognized for its superior ingredients, small batch cooking process that protects naturally occurring vitamins and minerals, and commitment to never use any artificial ingredients, synthetics or fillers. Side by Side also offers one of only six freeze-dried products that made the 2021 List. Freeze drying is a gentler, more sustainable manufacturing process that locks in nutrition without the overprocessing and high heat associated with traditional kibble.

"The entire Side by Side team is incredibly honored to be recognized by Susan and Truth About Pet Food," said Carol Bramson, founder and CEO of Side by Side Pet. "Our mission has always centered on getting back to basics and creating a delicious, effective way to nourish your pet the way nature intended. Side by Side was founded on the firm belief that pets are furry members of our families, and we hope the 2021 List will help educate consumers on what to look for when buying pet food."

Truth About Pet Food is 100% consumer supported, and this year the organization is donating 10% of sales to pet rescues. To learn more about the organization and purchase the 2021 List, visit: truthaboutpetfood.com/the-list .

About Side by Side Pet

Side by Side Pet is on a mission to help pets live longer by feeding them the way nature intended. Its recipes are veterinary formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance of Adult Dogs, and crafted in small batches using a gentle cooking process and human-grade, whole food ingredients. www.sidebysidepet.com .

Media Contact:

Caitlin Snider

(781) 749-0077 x14

[email protected]

SOURCE Side by Side Pet

Related Links

http://www.sidebysidepet.com

