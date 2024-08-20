Side Quest Arcades Joins Forces with Ghostbusters to Power Up a Back-to-School Drive for Dallas Kids!

GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Side Quest Arcades leveled up its community support by hosting a spectacular event that had everyone talking! In partnership with the Ghostbusters Texas Rangers Division and Community Partners of Dallas, a non-profit that provides support to at risk children in the DFW metroplex, Side Quest Arcades hosted a "Back to School Drive" that not only brought smiles but also filled the iconic Ecto-1 car with essential school supplies for children in need.

In collaboration with Community Partners of Dallas and Ghostbusters TRD, Side Quest Arcades transformed its venue into a buzzing hub of excitement. The Ghostbusters TRD made a special appearance, turning this event into an unforgettable experience. But this wasn't just about fanfare—it was about making a tangible difference.

"We're honored to have received hundreds of donations for our school supply drive," said Nick Spokesperson for Ghostbusters TRD. With the support of the generous patrons of Side Quest Arcade the iconic Ecto-1 was filled with backpacks, notebooks, pencils, and more, ensuring that students across Dallas Metroplex start the school year ready to succeed. The sight of the famous Ghostbusters' vehicle overflowing with school supplies was a testament to the power of the community and a shared commitment to helping our local kids.

"Seeing the Ecto-1 packed with school supplies was a dream come true," said Seth Kirkpatrick, Co-Founder at Side Quest Arcades. "We're thrilled to have had such an enthusiastic response from our community. This event perfectly embodies the spirit of Side Quest Arcades—where fun meets purpose."

As the school year kicks off, Side Quest Arcades, along with its community partners, is proud to have played a part in setting students on the path to success. The energy and enthusiasm of this event are just the beginning of what Side Quest Arcades has in store for the future. Stay tuned for more thrilling events and initiatives that continue to put the power of play to work for our community.

About Side Quest Arcades

Side Quest Arcades is a premier entertainment destination in Dallas, offering a unique blend of classic and modern arcade experiences. We believe in the power of play to bring people together and make a difference. Through our partnerships, we're committed to supporting our local community while delivering an unforgettable experience.

