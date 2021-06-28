Side, Real Estate Technology Company, Raises Another $50M+, More Than Doubling Valuation To $2.5 Billion Three Months After Becoming Unicorn

"Today's financing signifies confidence in our vision to reinvent the traditional brokerage model." - Guy Gal Tweet this

"Today's financing signifies confidence in our vision to reinvent the traditional brokerage model by partnering with the very best real estate agents to create boutique brands that are the service leaders in their market," said Guy Gal, Side co-founder and chief executive officer. "We are excited to partner with more agents across the country, increase investment in our existing agent partnerships, and further support more top real estate professionals in serving buyers, sellers, and renters better than anyone else from coast to coast."

For the very first time in history, Side allows top-producing agents, agent teams and independent brokerages the power to gain full ownership of their own boutique brand and business without having to operate as a brokerage. Developed by industry professionals and world-class engineers, Side's white-label technology brokerage platform exclusively markets an agent's business to clients while handling all the back-end implementation including marketing and advertising, brand development, system implementation, listing coordination, legal, insurance, office space, and more. Leading with its innovative proprietary patented technology, Side delivers enhanced time-saving capabilities and fully managed growth marketing services, making it possible for agents and teams to stay 100 percent client focused delivering the best results for their communities.

About Side

Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100 percent agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.sideinc.com.

