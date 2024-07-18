Sidecar Health and ProMedica forge innovative agreement to improve health care access in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidecar Health, a consumer-driven health insurance carrier on a mission to make quality health care accessible, proudly announces a first-of-its-kind pricing and patient access agreement with ProMedica, one of Ohio's largest and most renowned health systems. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to improve the overall patient experience and is a move toward a more consumer-centric and engaging health care standard.

Giving patients and providers back control over care

Many health insurance plans limit patients' choices, both by restricting who they can see through narrow networks and by requiring doctors to seek permission for certain treatments through prior authorizations. Instead of focusing on delivering the care they know is best, doctors are often forced to navigate red tape and delays, leaving patients waiting for critical treatment.

In contrast, Sidecar Health plans provide an innovative, network-free approach to health insurance, offering unparalleled choice and access. Members get a budget for the care they need and can use their benefits at providers they choose. The model allows members to know exactly what their plan covers for all medical services, and when it costs less than what their plan pays, Sidecar Health shares savings with the patient. The company has re-wired health insurance to strip away complicated restrictions while adding much-needed price transparency.

By putting care decisions back in the hands of doctors and offering actionable transparency, Sidecar Health empowers both providers and patients, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: delivering and receiving the best possible care. Doctors can focus solely on their patients' needs, free from the constraints of complex insurance regulations, and patients can confidently choose the right provider for them, knowing their costs are transparent and covered.

ProMedica, a mission-driven not-for-profit health care system with a decades-long legacy, is nationally recognized for its commitment to improving health and well-being. Through advocacy programs and efforts addressing social determinants of health, ProMedica aligns seamlessly with the Sidecar Health goal to provide access to affordable and high-quality health care.

A new model for payors and carriers to work together

Sidecar Health and ProMedica's shared mission sparked a pricing and patient access agreement that enables providers and patients to collaborate seamlessly on care decisions. Sidecar Health members residing in the Toledo region can now use ProMedica services with no out-of-pocket expenses, except for any applicable deductibles. Members will continue to be able to see their provider of choice, and now this agreement gives them another option to find affordable, high-quality care.

"Through our collaboration with ProMedica, we aim to not only improve access to quality care in Ohio but also empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health. By removing the unnecessary intermediary role of the insurance carrier, we're paving the way for a more efficient, collaborative approach to health care that empowers patients and providers alike," remarked Patrick Quigley, CEO of Sidecar Health.

"ProMedica is committed to working collaboratively with health insurance plans in the best interest of our patients, and we are excited about this agreement with Sidecar Health," said Don Pirc, vice president of managed care at ProMedica. "We are pleased to be participating in Sidecar's distinct approach to health insurance, supporting accessible, affordable, and patient-focused care that aligns with the needs and expectations of our community."

The agreement between ProMedica and Sidecar Health paves the way for other health care systems to follow suit in markets beyond Toledo, setting a precedent for future partnerships that prioritize accessible and affordable health care.

Media contact:

Ethan Hertzberg

[email protected]

About Sidecar Health

Sidecar Health insurance plans deliver industry leading major medical coverage for employers. Our health insurance is based on an intuitive, tech-forward approach that removes obstacles to care and empowers our members with the information they need to make smart care decisions. Unlike traditional insurance, our members are not limited by provider networks, prior-authorizations, or Rx formularies. Sidecar Health plans also never have coinsurance or copays. We do all this while saving employers and employees 20% on healthcare costs.

More at sidecarhealth.com.

About ProMedica

ProMedica is a mission-based, not-for-profit health and well-being organization headquartered in Toledo, Ohio. The organization offers acute and ambulatory care, a dental plan, and post-acute and academic business lines. The organization has 12 hospitals, 2,500+ physicians and advanced practice providers with privileges, 1,200+ health care providers employed by ProMedica Physicians, assisted living facilities, skilled nursing centers, memory care communities, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics. Driven by its mission to improve health and well-being, ProMedica has been nationally recognized for its advocacy programs and efforts to address social determinants of health. For more information about ProMedica, please visit promedica.org/aboutus.

SOURCE Sidecar Health