Sidecar Health and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Announce Groundbreaking Fixed-Price Care Agreement

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidecar Health, a pioneering consumer-driven health insurance carrier, today announces a new, transparent pricing agreement with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, home to the third-largest cancer hospital in the United States. This innovative agreement represents a significant advancement in transparent healthcare pricing and marks the first agreement of its kind for the academic medical center.

Sidecar Health members will benefit from a fixed-price model that removes traditional barriers such as prior authorizations, unpredictable claim editing, and complicated medical management programs. This streamlined approach allows members to access advanced care at any Ohio State University medical facility, including The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC – James), while knowing their exact costs upfront. Members benefit from complete cost transparency and predictability, while the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center receives clear payment terms – creating a straightforward experience that eliminates surprise billing and unexpected out-of-pocket expenses.

"By collaborating with The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on this fixed-price model, we're putting transparent healthcare pricing into practice at one of the nation's leading academic medical centers," said Patrick Quigley, CEO of Sidecar Health. "This agreement demonstrates that leading healthcare institutions are ready to embrace consumer-driven healthcare models that benefit patients through clear, predictable pricing, and providers by eliminating red tape and allowing direct payment."

Unlike traditional health insurance and provider agreements, this collaboration eliminates common barriers to care while maintaining Sidecar Health's commitment to price transparency and member choice. The agreement features:

No network or provider restrictions or prior authorization requirements

Access to comprehensive care at one of the nation's premier academic medical centers

Transparent pricing that allows members to know how much they'll owe, if anything, for their Ohio State service

service Sidecar Health members have the ability to be treated for specialty care at Ohio State with certainty they'll owe nothing out of pocket for covered services

"Our primary focus is ensuring that we provide the very best care to every patient, every time, so we're committed to advancing healthcare through innovation, including how we approach healthcare costs," said John J. Warner, MD, CEO of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and executive vice president at Ohio State. "This agreement aligns with our mission to transform healthcare and improve access to world-class patient care, including our nationally recognized cancer care program. Through a transparent payment model, members can readily see the cost savings and value of choosing Ohio State for their care."

This collaboration between Sidecar Health and Ohio State Wexner Medical Center establishes a blueprint for future partnerships between Sidecar Health and leading academic medical centers. By combining Ohio State's clinical excellence with Sidecar Health's consumer-centric insurance model, both organizations are demonstrating their commitment to improving healthcare access and affordability.

About Sidecar Health

Sidecar Health insurance plans deliver industry-leading major medical coverage for employers. Our health insurance is based on an intuitive, tech-forward approach that removes obstacles to care and empowers our members with the information they need to make smart care decisions. Unlike traditional insurance, our members are not limited by provider networks, prior authorizations, or Rx formularies. We do all this while saving employers and employees 20% on healthcare costs.

More at sidecarhealth.com.

