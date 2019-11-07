Sidecar Named to the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidecar is #191 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year. Sidecar has grown 576% over the past three years due to the organization's customer-centric approach to addressing the evolving pain points facing performance marketers in retail.

"Sidecar is focused on its customers, first and foremost," said Andre Golsorkhi , founder and CEO of Sidecar. "We constantly turn to our customers to inform our innovation, whether that's determining how to advance our strategic services, or identifying new channels to support with our artificial intelligence technology and automation. We're honored by Deloitte's recognition on the Technology Fast 500, and look forward to the next chapter of Sidecar's growth."

Sidecar's 200 full-time employees have always been and remain dedicated to retail performance marketers. For instance, the company built its latest technology solution, Sidecar for Amazon , when its customers expressed their desire to apply Sidecar's core technology to the Amazon ad environment. Released in September , Sidecar for Amazon complements the company's line of cross-channel solutions, which also includes Sidecar for Shopping , Sidecar for Paid Search , Sidecar for Facebook and Instagram , and Sidecar for Pinterest .

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top ten. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

