Sidecar Names Heidi Haneberg, CAE, as CEO

Appointment signals commitment to advancing associations through future-focused content.

NEW ORLEANS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidecar, a leading provider of professional development materials for association professionals, announced on April 3 the appointment of Heidi Voorhees Haneberg, CAE, as its new CEO. With over 30 years of experience working with industry associations and professional societies, Haneberg brings a wealth of expertise in leading strategic change and building high-performing teams.

Sidecar Appoints Heidi Haneberg, CAE, as CEO

Under Haneberg's leadership, Sidecar is well-positioned to continue to provide high-quality professional development resources to association professionals at every level of their leadership journey. Her strategic vision and industry expertise will be invaluable assets as Sidecar continues to expand its reach and impact in the association community, including an advanced focus on future-oriented content.

"We are thrilled to have Heidi join the team and lead Sidecar into the future," said Blue Cypress Chairman Amith Nagarajan. "We have big plans to help the entire global association sector grow leaders and embrace innovation. Heidi's background is the perfect fit to take the foundation we've built at Sidecar the last few years and supercharge it into the future."

Haneberg served as senior vice president of strategic projects and marketing at MCI USA, including a role as interim executive director, before joining Sidecar. Haneberg's extensive background in the association space includes time with SmithBucklin, DRI, IFT, and as chief operating officer at AVIXA. She has also held leadership positions in the for-profit sector at technology start-ups BOBtv and Eved and as senior vice president at Experient, now Maritz Global Events.

In these roles, Haneberg has led significant change initiatives, including onboarding Apple as a client, reorganizing siloed multi-million-dollar global organizations, instilling agile structures and leading the growth of several of the top 50 trade shows in the United States. She currently speaks for PCMA on the 7 Change Actions. She enjoys leveraging the power of connections to support and help women succeed in C-suite roles as an ambassador for CEOX.

"I have been a Sidecar member, on my dime, because of the value I receive from their future-focused and innovative content," said Haneberg. "The opportunity to give back to the association community that I have been a part of for over 30 years is incredibly gratifying. I hope the content we deliver at Sidecar will grow and inspire association professionals at all levels."

Haneberg received a BA from Central Michigan University, an MBA from the top-rated Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and earned her Certified Association Executive credential from ASAE.

About Sidecar

Sidecar gives leaders the skills and tools they need to lead their membership organizations with purpose by producing educational and inspirational events and content. Thanks to Sidecar's step-by-step courses, eBooks, toolkits, videos, virtual networking opportunities and online community, members can consistently learn from each other and have greater impact for good. Sidecar is a member of the Blue Cypress family of companies, which is committed to serving purpose-driven organizations.

For more information, visit SidecarGlobal.com.

