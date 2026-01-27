SideCar Public Relations Marks 15 Years of Impact, Unveils Leadership and Brand Evolution

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SideCar Public Relations, a Denver-based strategic communications firm operating at the intersection of economic development, commercial real estate and placemaking, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a series of major milestones and the launch of a refreshed brand identity.

Founded in 2011, SideCar PR has grown alongside the communities it serves, navigating economic cycles and industry shifts while remaining a trusted partner to developers, municipalities, nonprofits and civic leaders shaping the built environment.

"Over the past 15 years, our work has always lived at the intersection of land use, development, placemaking and economic development," said Sarah Cullen, founder and CEO of SideCar Public Relations. "Working in this space has shaped how we think and how we advise our clients. It has also given us an unmatched understanding of how interconnected this work truly is and the role of strong communications strategies in moving projects forward. As we move into this next chapter, I could not be prouder of what we've built, where we're headed as a team and the value we bring to our clients and our project teams."

As part of the firm's continued evolution, Cullen has formally assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer, reflecting her leadership of SideCar's strategy, culture and long-term vision. Alexis Jarvis has been named President of SideCar PR, recognizing her instrumental role in operations, client services and firm growth over the past 13 years.

In conjunction, SideCar PR announced several internal promotions that emphasize the firm's commitment to career growth and long-term retention:

Brad Todd, promoted to Senior Creative Director

Lizzy Mahan, promoted to Senior Account Director

Sammie Mason, promoted to Account Director

About SideCar Public Relations

SideCar PR is a full-service communications firm based in Denver, working at the intersection of economic development, commercial real estate and placemaking. Since 2011, the firm has helped clients shape the stories, relationships and reputations that move projects forward — from transformative developments and public-private partnerships to civic engagement efforts. With in-house expertise across public relations, social media, stakeholder engagement, events, branding and digital communications, SideCar delivers integrated strategies rooted in connection and designed to drive measurable results.

