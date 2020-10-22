Sidecar Wins 2020 Search Engine Land Award for Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative

The "Best Retail Search Marketing Initiative - SEM" category recognizes the most successful campaign utilizing best practices for paid search advertising in the retail and e-commerce industry. To that end, Sidecar's innovative approach helped Summit Sports , which sells outdoor apparel and equipment, ranging from boats, to snow gear, and skiing equipment, grow its Amazon Advertising revenue by 418% .

The retailer realized that it needed an automated yet flexible way to manage its advertising program on Amazon, yet struggled with limited bandwidth to manage ads for more than 25,000 SKUs. What's more, its ability to adjust campaign goals for different types of products, dependent on seasonality, was a significant hurdle for the retailer.

The retailer selected Sidecar's automated AI solution, Sidecar for Amazon, which provides a seamless way to develop and manage campaigns across its range of outdoor products. Sidecar's marketing experts quickly adapt campaigns to peak shopping seasons and strategically ramp down spend during the offseason. This lets the retailer maintain efficiency throughout the year and take advantage of its most profitable and popular products.

Sidecar also executes a hybrid approach to the retailer's Amazon Advertising campaigns, creating both manual and automatic campaigns. The technology develops automatic campaigns for every product within the retailer's catalog. Sidecar then seamlessly layers cost of sale (CoS) buckets into the retailer's campaigns. Since working with Sidecar, the retailer has seen massive growth in campaign performance across its business. One of the retailer's e-commerce sites saw significant results in revenue (+418%), orders (+746%), and clicks (+247%).

"We had success developing goals for different products based on their margins and sales history, but actually implementing those targets across our various product categories and adjusting during the seasonal periods was something that Sidecar excelled at," explained Phill Blaul, Marketplaces Manager for Summit Sports. "What took our previous vendors weeks and even months to adjust takes Sidecar just a day or two. That has allowed us to adjust our strategy across all five product categories quickly and take advantage of seasonal opportunities."

Winners of the Search Engine Land Awards have been invited to discuss their incredible strategies and more during the upcoming virtual SMX conference, Dec. 8-9, 2020.

