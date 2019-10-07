SideChef Collaborates with Bacardi to Bring Portfolio of Brands to Amazon's Cook with Alexa, Revolutionizing the Future of Home Mixology

The SideChef smart recipe format's user centric design is optimized for cooking education and the unique needs of food preparation. The collaboration with Bacardi creates new possibilities for home cooks to interact with the platform beyond food preparation and explore the future of at-home mixology. Guided recipes are now at users' fingertips, ensuring successful cocktail preparation in a fun and approachable way.

"We are very excited to announce our collaboration with Bacardi, which now gives our users the know-how to become a side mixologist, in addition to being side chefs," said SideChef founder and CEO, Kevin Yu. "No meal is complete without a great drink and we're thrilled to introduce our users to cocktails in an easy-to-understand way, just as we have with cooking on our platform."

The first Bacardi cocktail recipes are already featured on the SideChef platform, which is available via iOS and Android and can also be accessed through voice controls on any Amazon Alexa-enabled device. In the future, SideChef and Bacardi will add new recipes to the collection from across the Bacardi portfolio of brands, as well as exploring new ways to delight users, such as with mixologist collaborations, live demonstrations, smart drink recommendations and meal pairings.

"At Bacardi, we have consumers at the heart of everything that we do and this collaboration with SideChef will allow us to provide the easy-to-follow cocktail recipes that they are looking for," says Mike Birch, Vice President of Digital Commerce at Bacardi. "In Sidechef we see an exciting, innovative team that can bring the recipes showcasing our world-class portfolio of Bacardi brands right to people's homes in an engaging and easy format."

SideChef is a leader in the smart kitchen technology space, with existing partnerships and integrations with the food industry's top chefs, bloggers, and appliance brands, including Electrolux, Haier, LG, GE, V-Zug, and Bosch Home Connect. Users can also benefit from in-app integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Home Hub devices for smart assistant guided cooking.

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 15,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity. Founded by Kevin Yu in 2014, the company pioneers the next generation of cooking practices with a focus on personalization, inspiration, and connectivity at every step of the meal-making process.

SideChef is available for free on iOS and Android devices. The SideChef app has won Google Play Editor's Pick for 'Best Apps of 2017,' inspiring the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens globally. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com .

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi Limited brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka. Founded more than 157 years ago in Santiago de Cuba, family-owned Bacardi Limited currently employs more than 7,000 people, operates more than 20 production facilities in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

Media Contact

sidechef@headstandgroup.com

814-282-6789

SOURCE SideChef

Related Links

https://www.sidechef.com/

