SideChef Shoppable Recipes Launch On Amazon Fresh

The pairing offers Amazon Fresh customers access to SideChef's library of over 11,000 recipes, allowing shoppers to find the perfect dish to satisfy any craving. Finding recipes is easy and intuitive; shoppers can search with keywords, select from trending and seasonal offerings, or choose from recommended recipes based on past purchases. With Amazon's shoppable technology, all recipe ingredients can be added to your cart for an in-store pick-up or delivery order with just one click.

"Shoppable recipe technology is the future of how consumers will purchase groceries," noted Kevin Yu, CEO and Founder of SideChef. "We are thrilled to be working with Amazon Fresh to make this technology accessible to even more consumers across the country."

SideChef is one of two culinary content providers currently offering this new experience with Amazon Fresh. To access the recipes, consumers can visit the 'Recipes' section within Amazon Fresh on the Amazon app or website.

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef partners with the world's largest retailers, publishers, CPG brands, and kitchen appliance companies to offer users a seamless cooking journey, enabling meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity.

SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby, and Portal from Facebook devices. SideChef has inspired over 20 million meals cooked in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.sidechef.com .

