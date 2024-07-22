Sidekick and OneKey® MLS Announce Partnership

Partnership represents first Generative AI platform offered to OneKey® MLS Members

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidekick, the innovative generative AI assistant designed to elevate the productivity of real estate professionals, has announced a strategic partnership with OneKey® MLS. This collaboration introduces Sidekick's advanced integrated datasets and AI-powered workflow tools to over 45,000 OneKey® MLS Realtors® across the New York Metropolitan area.

Launched in November 2023, Sidekick has quickly become a leader in the intersection of AI and real estate, delivering features such as real-time market and property data analysis, comparative market analysis (CMA) presentations, and a comprehensive array of productivity tools. These capabilities are provided at speeds and costs far superior to traditional virtual assistants. This new partnership follows Sidekick's recent collaborations with the San Francisco Association of Realtors® (SFAR), MIAMI Realtors, BeachesMLS, and The MLS in Greater Los Angeles. Sidekick has also been recognized as a Finalist for both Company of the Year and Most Innovative Use of AI at the 2024 Inman Innovator Awards.

"We are thrilled to join forces with OneKey® MLS to support the way their members leverage AI to conduct and grow their businesses," said Michael Martin, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Sidekick. "Expanding Sidekick's customer base to New York is a moment we've been excited about since we first started building the product."

Sidekick leverages its AI technology to help users create CMA presentations, generate detailed market reports, manage emails and calendars and more, all through a user-friendly conversational interface. The AI's ability to learn user preferences and adapt in real-time has made Sidekick an essential asset for real estate professionals looking to gain a competitive edge in a rapidly changing market.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKey® MLS, stated, 'Our mission is to empower our real estate professionals to achieve greater success in their business endeavors. By partnering with Sidekick, we are equipping our members with the most advanced AI tools available, enabling them to work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in the real estate industry."

About Sidekick:

Sidekick is an innovative, AI-powered real estate assistant designed to give agents, teams, and brokerages a fast and efficient way to manage and grow their businesses. Leveraging advanced language models, Sidekick provides comprehensive, real-time data on property listings, market trends, and a suite of productivity integrations that save time. As reviewed by real estate industry publication Inman News, "Sidekick's true value is realized in its expediency." Sidekick stands out for its accuracy, efficiency, and user-friendly experience, making it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of the real estate market.

Find Sidekick Online:

Website: sidekickgpt.io

Instagram: @sidekickdata

LinkedIn: Sidekick Assistant

About OneKey® MLS:

OneKey® MLS is owned and operated by the Long Island Board of REALTORS® and the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®. As the largest multiple listing service in New York and the ninth largest in the United States, we serve over 45,000 subscribers. Committed to technological excellence and community service, OneKey® MLS ensures our listings are the freshest in the New York Metropolitan Area

SOURCE Sidekick