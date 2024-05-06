Sidekick Announces Groundbreaking Partnership with San Francisco Association of Realtors®

Platform to become first generative AI assistant in the country to license MLS data

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidekick, a generative AI assistant built to help real estate agents, teams, and brokerages increase their efficiency and grow their businesses, just announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with the San Francisco Association of Realtors® (SFAR) to bring the platform's integrated datasets and workflows to the region's more than 4,000 members.

Sidekick, which launched in November 2023, has the ability to pull-real time market and property data, perform valuation analyses, and manage a suite of productivity tools for real estate professionals, 10 times faster and for less than one-tenth the cost of a virtual assistant. As a hub for the world's leading innovations in technology, San Francisco will be the first Association to offer a generative AI assistant to its members.

"As the AI capital of the world, San Francisco is the ideal place to launch Sidekick to sophisticated Realtors®, at just the right time," said Michael Martin, co-founder of Sidekick. "The rise of generative AI is already changing how agents work, and on the heels of anticipated changes to how agents earn commissions, Sidekick will enhance the way agents, teams, and brokerages perform all of the mission critical aspects of supporting their clients and finding new opportunities."

Sidekick users are able to run and create CMA presentations, generate detailed market reports, create and interpret spreadsheets, search the MLS for listings, generate listing descriptions using computer vision, develop marketing strategies and content, and manage their email inbox and calendar all within a matter of minutes, and through a conversational interface. The tool is trainable, learning user preferences and implementing them in real time. Due to this ground-breaking innovation, Sidekick was recently honored at the 28th Annual Webby Awards for the Best AI App in the "Product & Service" and "Work & Productivity" categories across all industries.

SFAR's innovative approach to adopting new technology works by collaborating directly with app developers. This deep integration among vendors is rare in the MLS space and the partnership with Sidekick builds on the Association's aim to provide real estate professionals with localized software that they want to use.

"Sidekick is a fascinating tool that will give San Francisco real estate professionals a competitive advantage by allowing them to complete their work faster without sacrificing accuracy," said SFAR Chief Technology Officer Jay Pepper-Martens. "Their novel approach using the latest AI technology to access a sophisticated set of agent tools is not only powerful, but surprisingly fun to use."

About Sidekick:

Sidekick is an innovative, AI-powered real estate assistant designed to give agents, teams, and brokerages a fast and efficient way to manage and grow their businesses. Leveraging advanced language models, Sidekick provides comprehensive, real-time data on property listings, market trends, and a suite of productivity integrations that save time. As reviewed by real estate industry publication Inman News, "Sidekick's true value is realized in its expediency." Sidekick stands out for its accuracy, efficiency, and user-friendly experience, making it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of the real estate market.

About San Francisco Association of REALTORS® (SFAR):

The San Francisco Association of REALTORS® is a professional organization that represents the interests of real estate professionals in the San Francisco Bay Area. With a history spanning 100+ years, SFAR is dedicated to promoting excellence and ethical standards in the real estate industry, while advocating for policies that support fair housing and diversity.

