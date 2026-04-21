Sidekick Health Expands Its Intelligent Care Platform with MSK, Advancing Its Solutions for Rising Risk and Multi-Condition Care Complexity

The new program joins 24+ conditions plus medication support in one platform, giving health plans and employers a single solution for their most complex and costliest populations

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidekick Health, a digital health innovation company, today announced the launch of its musculoskeletal (MSK) health program and pain management support. These new, clinician-backed resources are available alongside 24+ conditions spanning cardiometabolic, oncology, behavioral health, women's health, inflammation and immunology, discharge management, and medication support — all within a single platform.

More than half of Americans live with two or more chronic conditions, and MSK is one of the most common, affecting more than one in three adults and accounting for nearly 10% of national medical spending — insufficient MSK intervention can lead to overutilization, surgery, and opioid dependence. Importantly, MSK conditions don't happen in a silo. With the launch of this program, Sidekick is positioned to support MSK and pain alongside cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental health and menopause, delivering a multi-condition approach that's designed to address rising risk, utilization, and ultimately the total cost of care.

"MSK has been one of the most consistent asks from health plan partners and their members. This launch aims to close that gap and positions us to better address the needs of our payer partners and their members — from multi-condition management to medication support to physical rehabilitation — in one solution." said Travis Parkinson, President, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Sidekick Health.

The program approaches MSK support and rehabilitation from multiple angles, both physical and mental. It aims to transform how individuals manage MSK pain by shifting focus to functional restoration, while the pain management support layer combines cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and pain neuroscience education, designed to help members reduce medication reliance and build lasting self-management skills.

It was built from the ground up in collaboration with doctors of physical therapy (DPTs), clinical experts, and practicing clinicians, and incorporates key elements targeting rising risk, utilization, and quality metrics for health plans, multi-condition complexity for employers, and cost of care across all stakeholders:

Fall-risk mitigation with targeted exercises supporting joint and muscle health and strength that scale to meet member ability

with targeted exercises supporting joint and muscle health and strength that scale to meet member ability Pelvic floor support aimed to address lower back and hip pain and improve bladder control

aimed to address lower back and hip pain and improve bladder control Pain management support available alongside MSK and other conditions, vital as patients work toward ending the cycle of disability, easing emotional distress, and improving quality of life

The program was developed in collaboration with MOBĒ, a whole-person condition management company, whose health plan and employer clients will have access to the program at launch through MOBE Missions, powered by Sidekick's platform.

"What makes MSK particularly complex to support is how it interacts with other conditions and treatments. Approximately 75% of MOBĒ participants have an MSK condition, live with four or more chronic conditions, and utilize three or four more chronic medications from multiple prescribers, making integrated, cross-condition support a necessary feature for safe and sustained improvement," said Leslie Helou PharmD, Senior Vice President of Health Outcomes Strategy at MOBĒ.

Most health plans are managing rising risk and complexity — in their growing proportion of multi-chronic health profiles and care management workflows. Sidekick's platform simplifies this complexity and delivers real-time risk signals to deliver against organizational, clinical, and financial priorities.

"We've built a companion that can follow a person through their entire health journey — not just the condition they were most recently diagnosed with. Adding MSK isn't a feature update. It's just one more step as we deliver the intelligent care infrastructure health plans have been asking for." said Tryggvi Thorgeirsson, co-founder and CEO, Sidekick Health.

About Sidekick Health

Sidekick Health is an intelligent care company. Its AI-powered solutions span cardiometabolic, musculoskeletal, oncology, behavioral health, women's health, hospital discharge management, and inflammation and immunology conditions, and deliver lifestyle, medication, and care management support. Sidekick works with health insurers, employers, and pharmaceutical companies, and develops regulated prescription digital therapeutics designed to improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical efficiency, and reduce the cost of care.

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SOURCE Sidekick Health