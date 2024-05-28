Sidekick Health presents impactful real-world data from their digital oncology program at ASCO 2024

CHICAGO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidekick Health , a leading digital health company and a founding member of CancerX , is thrilled to present real-world data from its digital oncology program at ASCO 2024.

The Sidekick Health oncology program is a groundbreaking app-based solution that supports patients living with cancer to self-manage their health. The program aims to bridge the gap between clinic visits by empowering patients with the tools and resources they need, focusing on areas such as mental resilience, nutrition, stress, and more. Features of the program may also include medication reminders and symptom tracking.

Key findings

These new data will highlight the promising impact of Sidekick Health's digital oncology program on the quality of life and symptom severity of people living with cancer.

Sidekick Health's digital health program to support cancer self-management was available free of charge to US-based cancer patients

We conducted a retrospective real-world analysis to explore the impact of the program on quality of life and symptom severity

A broad cancer population (from early-stage to terminal; diagnosed less than 6 months to over 10 years prior) used the program; retention was high

We found statistically significant improvements in self-reported quality of life measures and symptoms over the program

Quality of life measures (energy and sleep) improved (p<0.05) and symptom (fatigue and nausea) severity reduced (p<0.05) in highly-engaged users (we used machine learning - unsupervised clustering - to group users by app engagement to mitigate potential bias)

(p<0.05) and symptom (fatigue and nausea) severity reduced (p<0.05) in highly-engaged users (we used machine learning - unsupervised clustering - to group users by app engagement to mitigate potential bias)

Fewer symptoms (e.g. stress, nausea, or fatigue) were reported over the program on average: each additional week in the program was associated with a 3.5% decrease in the expected count of symptoms (Incidence Risk Ratio, 0.965; P<0.001)

over the program on average: each additional week in the program was associated with a 3.5% decrease in the expected count of symptoms (Incidence Risk Ratio, 0.965; P<0.001)

Looking at individual symptoms, each additional week in the program was associated with a 6.8% decrease in the expected count of stress (Odds Ratio, 0.932; p=0.044), and a 10% decrease in the expected count of nausea (Odds Ratio, 0.900; p=0.004), on average

These findings indicate that digital self-management is not only achievable for people with cancer, but that higher engagement may improve patient-reported outcomes.

The poster will be presented on the second day of ASCO 2024:

Title: Digital health program for patients with cancer to support self-management: A retrospective real-world analysis

Date: Saturday 1st June, 9 am-12 pm

Poster session: Care Delivery/Models of care, Hall A, Abstract 1570, Poster Bd 441

Presenting author: Dr. Ólöf Bjarnadóttir, Landspitali University Hospital, Iceland

LINK: https://meetings.asco.org/abstracts-presentations/233743

"At Sidekick Health, we recognize the challenges oncology clinicians face in providing comprehensive support to their patients, especially in between appointments," said Dr. Sam Oddsson, Chief Medical Officer and Co-founder of Sidekick Health. "Our oncology program not only provides on-demand resources for patients but also supports healthcare providers in delivering more holistic care."

Founded by two dedicated medical doctors, Sidekick stands at the forefront of digital health and therapeutics innovation, committed to enhancing global health outcomes. Leveraging a platform approach, Sidekick offers a broad array of digital health programs tailored to a variety of chronic conditions such as oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases, Sidekick empowers individuals to take charge of their health, fostering significant improvements in both health outcomes and quality of life.

For oncology clinics interested in learning more about incorporating the Sidekick Oncology Program into their care offering and pharma partners interested in joining our Oncology Ecosystem, Sidekick Health offers personalized meetings. To schedule a discussion, please visit: https://sidekickhealth.foleon.com/cancer-digital/hub/

About Sidekick Health

Sidekick Health is a global healthcare company that works with partners to digitize and fundamentally improve how care is managed and delivered, making healthcare more impactful, equitable, and efficient. We work with a quarter of the global top-20 healthcare companies across insurers, life sciences, and prescription digital therapeutics industries to deploy single and multi-condition care journeys for more than 20 therapeutic areas.

Learn more about our work and our innovative partnerships at sidekickhealth.com/research and sidekickhealth.com/media .

About CancerX

Announced by The White House Cancer Moonshot in February, CancerX is a public-private partnership to boost innovation in the fight against cancer. Co-hosted by the Digital Medicine Society (DiMe ) and Moffitt Cancer Center , alongside the Office for the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH), it convenes the many diverse stakeholders needed to unleash the power of innovation to create a future that's free of cancer burden.

To learn more or participate in CancerX's pre-competitive, evidence-generating efforts; Accelerator cohort, or demonstration projects, visit www.cancerx.health .

SOURCE Sidekick Health