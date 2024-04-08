Sidekick Honored For Best AI Product & Service and Best AI Work & Productivity App in the 28th Annual Webby Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidekick announced today that it has been honored for Best Product & Service and Best Work & Productivity App; AI, Metaverse & Virtual in the 28th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human Centered Technology, Google; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.

Sidekick is an AI assistant purpose built to help real estate agents, teams, and brokerages increase their efficiency and grow their business. It integrates a number of datasets and workflows that are mission critical to the work of real estate professionals, including the ability to pull-real time market and property data, perform valuation analysis, manage a suite of productivity tools, and more.

"Honorees like Sidekick are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, President of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the 13,000 projects we reviewed this year."

"AI is a new category this year for The Webby Awards, and we are grateful to all of the judges and to our customers for voting Sidekick as one of the best AI products in the world," said Michael Martin, Co-Founder/Co-CEO of Sidekick. "To be recognized in the categories of general AI Products & Services and Work & Productivity is an affirmation that the potential of Sidekick to deliver exceptional value to the Real Estate industry is clear. We are honored to be leading the charge and understand the responsibility we have to continue building Sidekick in a direction that aligns with the changes underway in our industry."

Sidekick is an innovative, AI-powered real estate assistant designed to give agents, teams, and brokerages a fast and efficient way to manage and grow their business. Leveraging advanced language models, Sidekick provides comprehensive, real-time data on property listings, market trends, and a suite of productivity integrations that save time. As reviewed by real estate industry publication Inman News, "Sidekick's true value is realized in its expediency." Sidekick stands out for its accuracy, efficiency, and user-friendly experience, making it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of the real estate market.

