Sidekick Partners with The MLS; Finalists for Inman Innovator's 2024 Company of the Year

Partnership brings first Generative AI Assistant to The MLS members

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidekick, the pioneering generative AI assistant designed to elevate the productivity and effectiveness of real estate agents, teams, and brokerages, today announced a partnership with The MLS. This partnership marks Sidekick's entry into the Greater Los Angeles market, bringing its cutting-edge integrated datasets and AI workflow tools to over 18,000 members.

Since its launch in November 2023, Sidekick has led the industry conversation in AI Assistants by offering capabilities such as real-time market and property data analysis, valuation assessments, and a comprehensive suite of productivity tools—all at a speed and cost significantly more favorable than traditional virtual assistants. This collaboration comes on the heels of partnerships announced in May with the San Francisco Association of Realtors® (SFAR), MIAMI Realtors, and BeachesMLS. Sidekick has also been honored as a Finalist for both Company of the Year and Most Innovative Use of AI in the 2024 Inman Innovator Awards.

"Extending Sidekick's footprint to the Los Angeles market is an exciting milestone for us," said Michael Martin, co-founder of Sidekick. "The enthusiasm we've already seen from Realtors in LA is a reflection of Sidekick's growing popularity, and we can't wait to collaborate with the team at The MLS to bring Sidekick's full capability suite to its membership."

Sidekick users benefit from features such as creating CMA presentations, generating detailed market reports, and managing emails and calendars—all through a user-friendly conversational interface. The AI's adaptability to learn user preferences and implement them in real-time has made Sidekick an essential tool for real estate professionals looking to stay ahead in a dynamic market environment.

Sidekick's partnership with The MLS is a combination of two innovative industry leaders; The MLS is also a finalist for Top MLS, Association, or Industry Organization in the 2024 Inman Innovator Awards.

"Sidekick makes AI easy for real estate professionals," said Annie Ives, CEO of The MLS/CLAW. "Our members can benefit from an AI assistant that efficiently manages critical tasks and enhances client communications."

About Sidekick:

Sidekick is an innovative, AI-powered real estate assistant designed to give agents, teams, and brokerages a fast and efficient way to manage and grow their businesses. Leveraging advanced language models, Sidekick provides comprehensive, real-time data on property listings, market trends, and a suite of productivity integrations that save time. As reviewed by real estate industry publication Inman News, "Sidekick's true value is realized in its expediency." Sidekick stands out for its accuracy, efficiency, and user-friendly experience, making it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of the real estate market.

Find Sidekick Online:

Website: sidekickgpt.io

Instagram: @sidekickgpt

LinkedIn: Sidekick Real Estate Assistant

About The MLS:

The MLS™/CLAW is a leading multiple listing service that serves over 15,000 agents and brokers in Southern California, from Downtown Los Angeles to Pacific Coast Highway. The company has evolved into a leading real estate technology company with an internally-developed, wholly-owned and operated real estate software company, VestaPlus™, LLC.

