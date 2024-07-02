NEW ORLEANS, La., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidewalk Side Spirits (www.sidewalksidespirits.com) , a New Orleans based spirits brand incubator company, is excited to announce its joint venture with Sugarfield Spirits. This partnership will bring together two innovative spirits companies, both dedicated to creating unique and flavorful beverages.

Sidewalk Side Spirits and Sugarfield Spirits Launch Joint Venture

Founded in 2020, Sidewalk Side Spirits has quickly made their mark in the spirits industry with their commitment to infusing their products with a dash of Southern Hospitality. Their award-winning portfolio includes two distinctive brands, Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream and Hardhide Strawberry Whiskey. Those brands will now be joined by Sugarfield's unique portfolio of Rums, Bourbons, Gins, Vodkas, and Liqueurs. Sugarfield Vodka and Pea Flower Vodkas are the "Official Vodka" of LSU athletics.

Sugarfield Distillery, located in Gonzales, Louisiana and owned by its master distiller Thomas Soltau, has established himself as a leader in the local craft spirits industry with his focus on using locally grown and sourced ingredients to create high-quality and delicious spirits. Like Sidewalk Side Spirits, Sugarfield prides themselves on their unique flavor profiles and commitment to excellence. Sidewalk Side Spirits will begin transitioning blending of its popular Hardhide Ponchatoula Strawberry Whiskey from its former distillery in the coming months.

"We were looking for a local distillery in Louisiana that could scale our Hardhide Whiskies when Republic National recommended that I sit down with Thomas Soltau. On my first visit I was absolutely blown away by the quality and flavor profile of all the different brands. The more Thomas and I got to know each other the more we both realized together we could really create some special brands." John Eason, CEO, Sidewalk Side Spirits.

"I am thrilled about joining forces with Sidewalk Side Spirits. Our partnership holds great promise. Combining a top-notch marketing team with Sugarfield's focus on detail and flavor sets the stage for success.", Thomas Soltau, Owner/Distiller, Sugarfield Spirits.

ABOUT SUGARFIELD SPIRITS

Sugarfield Spirits is a craft distillery in Gonzales, LA. Under the guidance of Thomas Soltau and his team, the distillery started production in 2019 and opened to the public in 2020. The goal at Sugarfield Spirits is to use the bounty of Louisiana agricultural products to show the wider world the flavors that make Louisiana unique.

ABOUT SIDEWALK SIDE SPIRITS

Sidewalk Side Spirits is a spirit's brand incubator company founded in 2020 by spirits industry veteran John Eason and the owners of Cocktail & Son's, Lauren Myerscough, and Max Messier. Owners of award-winning brands Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream and Hardhide Flavored Whiskies. Their goal is to create delicious, accessible spirits with a flair for Southern Hospitality. To know more go to www.sidewalksidespirits.com or email [email protected]

SOURCE Sidewalk Side Spirits