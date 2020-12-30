Sidewalk Side Spirits Launches First Spirits Brand: Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Orleans cocktail syrup makers Cocktail & Sons have joined forces with iconic Louisiana bakery Gambino's to form Sidewalk Side Spirits LLC. Just in time for Mardi Gras, they are proud to announce the launch of their first product: Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream.

Sidewalk Side Spirits

Gambino's Bakery owner Vincent Scelfo and Cocktail & Sons worked together with the help of renowned blender Midwest Custom Bottling to create the perfect blend of Caribbean rum, Wisconsin cream, Louisiana sugarcane, and New Orleans' own Cocktail & Son's King Cake Syrup. With applications from coffee to premium cocktails, it's Mardi Gras in a bottle.

Says Scelfo, "Mardi Gras is all about good times with good people. For 70 years, Joe Gambino's Bakery has been the King Cake Kings of this New Orleans tradition. We wanted to take Mardi Gras to a new level this year, so we partnered with the acclaimed and local Cocktail & Sons to create Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream. If you could put Mardi Gras in a bottle, this is it." Lauren Myerscough, co-founder and CEO of Cocktail & Sons, explained, "I've loved Gambino's king cakes since I was a kid, bringing them to school for Mardi Gras. It's a thrill to work with such an iconic New Orleans institution and recreate their king cake in a glass."

Joe Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream will be distributed by RNDC in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. Available from National Distributing in Georgia, Best Brands in Tennessee, and Major Brands in Missouri.

Sidewalk Side Spirits will be headed by Cocktail & Sons co-founder Lauren Myerscough as Sales and Marketing Vice President. Myerscough will continue the same role at Cocktail & Sons. Cocktail & Son's partner Max Messier will be in charge of Research and Development of all spirit brands.

About Sidewalk Side Spirits

Sidewalk Side Spirits is a spirit's brand incubator founded in 2020 by friends in the spirits, cocktail, and hospitality industry. Gambino's King Cake Rum Cream was born out of the New Orleanians' love of Carnival and all it means to the hundreds of thousands of revelers who celebrate it across the country every year. For over a decade, its founders could be seen celebrating Mardi Gras with their friends and family on "the sidewalk side" of Napoleon and Prytania. For more information, email [email protected] or go to https://sidewalksidespirits.com .

About Gambino's Bakery

With almost 100 years of tradition, Gambino's Bakery has kept craftsmanship and quality as its hallmarks. To this day, Gambino's bakes cakes and treats fresh daily. They have made New Orleans flavors and style accessible across the country and continue to bake with passion to make the best desserts possible. For more information on Gambino's Bakery, please visit https://gambinos.com .

About Cocktail & Sons

Cocktail & Sons is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Max Messier and Lauren Myerscough, award-winning bartenders and spirits consultants based in New Orleans, Louisiana. With a successful track record of producing notable cocktail programs in high-profile bars and restaurants, they decided to focus their culinary efforts towards revitalizing the forgotten concept of the home bar. They pulled out the recipes they had concocted over the years and worked to produce a line of all-natural and handcrafted syrups and mixers designed for classic and new-fangled modern cocktails. In addition, the syrups and mixers could be used as base components for refreshing sodas. For more information, please visit http://cocktailandsons.com .

Related Images

image1.jpeg

Related Links

Gambino's Bakery

Sidewalk Side Spirits

SOURCE Sidewalk Side Spirits

Related Links

https://sidewalksidespirits.com

