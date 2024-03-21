Siding Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2024-2030 - Siding Market Set to Reach $152.6 Billion by 2030, Propelled by Construction Activities and Advanced Materials

DUBLIN, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Siding Market : Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global siding market looks promising with opportunities in residential and non-residential construction. The global siding market is expected to reach an estimated $152.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing construction activities, growing repair and maintenance of building exteriors, and a rise in the hospitality industry.

Emerging trends include the increasing adoption of fiber cement siding and increasing use of sidings with good insulation to reduce energy consumption through air conditioners and heaters.

Siding Market Insights

Vinyl is forecast to remain the largest material type segment over the forecast period due low material and maintenance cost and availability of wide variety of colors.

Within the global siding market, non-residential will remain the largest end use segment during the forecast period due to growth in retail and office buildings. Residential construction is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing adoption of energy efficient homes.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing urbanization and building construction activities.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Global siding market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (Million Square Feet) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Global siding market size by various segments, such as material, application, end use, and regions in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global siding market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different materials, applications, end uses, and regions of the global siding market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global siding market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, siding companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Some of the major siding companies profiled in this report include:

Valmont Industries

Kingspan

James Hardie

Nichiha

Ply Gem

Louisiana Pacific

Georgia Pacific Vinyl Siding

Revere Building Products

Lixil Group

This report answers the following key questions

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global siding market by material (fiber cement, vinyl, metal, stucco, concrete and stone, brick, wood, and others), end use (residential and non-residential), application (new construction and repair and maintenance), and region?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global siding market?

What are the business risks and threats to the global siding market?

What are emerging trends in this global siding market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the global siding market?

What are the new developments in the global siding market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in the global siding market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global siding market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global siding market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Siding Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Siding Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Siding Market by Material

3.3.1 Fiber Cement Siding

3.3.2 Vinyl Siding

3.3.3 Metal Siding

3.3.4 Stucco Siding

3.3.5 Concrete & Stone

3.3.6 Brick Siding

3.3.7 Wood Siding

3.3.8 Other Siding

3.4: Global Siding Market by End Use

3.4.1: Residential

3.4.2: Non-Residential



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Siding Market by Region

4.2: North American Siding Market Trends and Forecast

4.3: European Siding Market Trends and Forecast

4.4: APAC Siding Market Trends and Forecast

4.5: ROW Siding Market Trends and Forecast



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Geographical Reach

5.4: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Siding Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: Kingspan

8.2: James Hardie

8.3: Nichiha

8.4: Ply Gem

8.5: Louisiana Pacific

8.6: Alside

8.7: LIXIL Group

