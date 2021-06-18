Sidiz announces new offer for top chair models for Amazon Prime Day

T50 = $287.20 (from $359 )

(from ) T80 = $559 (from $699 )

(from ) Ringo = $159 ( from $199 )

Upgrade your work from home setup with the Sidiz T50 & T80

Sidiz is a leading global chair brand. Among its top sellers is their world-renowned Sidiz T50 office chair. Having sold over two million units worldwide, the Sidiz T50 features a sleek modern design with ergonomic features, such as a multi-limited tilting system that allows users to set five different tilting angles.

This allows anyone to find their most comfortable seating position while maintaining good posture, which is a huge benefit if you spend hours at your desk.

But a good chair doesn't just need to support your spine and torso adequately; it must also look good. And while the default grey option can already boost your desk's appearance, the T50 also now comes in gorgeous black only for Amazon Prime Day.

A step up from the T50 is the T80. Featuring authentic German design fused with SIDIZ technology, providing a Synchronised Tilting mechanism, with a 4-step multi-limiter that gives users maximum control on tilting angles.

It also has levers to adjust tilting strength on the fly, giving you maximum back and torso support. This is crucial in maintaining the S-curve of the spine, which helps eliminate chronic back pains and other joint problems normally caused by poor posture due to wrong seating position.

Study Support: Ringo Kids Chair

But adults aren't the only ones who need adequate seating. Kids also need high-quality chairs of their own – Enter the RedDot and IF awarded Ringo kids chair.

Carefully designed for children ages 6 to 13 to encourage healthy sitting habits, The Ringo has a 4-step growing function with an adjustable backrest so you can customize it as your child grows.

For more information about SIDIZ chairs, visit us.sidiz.com

About SIDIZ

SIDIZ is a South Korea-based company that produces high-quality and well-designed office chairs. Established in 1994, SIDIZ has already expanded way beyond Asia and is now available in 70 countries, including the United States. Its innovative designs focused on maximum comfort and support have won numerous awards such as the RedDot Design Award, IF Design Award, and the Japan Good Design Award.

SOURCE Sidiz