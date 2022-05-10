SIDIZ Launches BTS Music-Themed Chairs in Special Edition

The theme of the collection is "LOVE YOURSELF, LOVE YOUR LIFE", in recognition of all the time spent sitting and working toward a better life.

T25 (LINIE), a compact desk chair, and FUNGUS MOVE, a mobile stool, feature graphics of three BTS songs – "DNA," "Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)," and "Dynamite." Both are available in a variety of colors, ranging from cozy ivory to purple that can add vitality to an interior. Furthermore, artwork featuring the lyrics of "Dynamite" brings the soul of the song to everyday life.

OLLY, a portable chair, was designed with graphics of "Butter," another of BTS' songs, as its theme, reminding everyone of the value of chairs in everyday activities. It comes in two colors – yellow and grey – and features the "Butter" logo. It is sure to be especially useful for outdoor activities.

Interested consumers will soon be able to directly experience the "BTS | SIDIZ Special Collection" at a pop-up store open in Seoul.

"Just as the sincere messages that BTS are trying to convey with their music encourage us, I hope that the collaboration will bring smiles and hope to everyone," said a SIDIZ official. "I recommend that you experience how attractive and comfortable the chairs themed around BTS' music are."

Meanwhile, SIDIZ has been active in expanding its markets globally, including in the U.S., and T25 (LINIE) is now being sold on U.S.-based Amazon and China's Tmall. SIDIZ's best-sellers include the T50 office chair and Ringo, designed for growing children.

About SIDIZ

With its mission of "Supporting a better life through sitting experience," SIDIZ is a leading ergonomic office chair brand in Korea that provides solutions to make the "Sitting experience" for customers in diverse areas of daily life more valuable. SIDIZ manages the entire creative process itself, ranging from product development to production and quality control. Meanwhile, SIDIZ Test Laboratory, which has introduced standards of the U.S. Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturer's Association (BIFMA) for the first time in Korea, conducts quality tests throughout the year. SIDIZ has received the world's top four design awards, while being recognized for its product quality abroad as General Electric, IBM, Toyota, and many other global brands chose it for this reason. Enjoying its continued popularity in more than 60 countries, SIDIZ also launched its products on Amazon USA in 2018. For more information about SIDIZ with its diverse product portfolio such as T50, T80, T40, T25, Ringo designed specifically for offices, students, please visit the brand website at http://www.us.sidiz.com and its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sidizchair .

