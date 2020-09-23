'Sidiz Ringo' Kids Desk Chair to Support Students Learning at Home

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As learn-from-home policies instituted by governments, private companies, and schools have appeared all over the world, demand for comfortable chairs has also increased dramatically. Telecommuting and online classes are quickly becoming central features of a dynamic and evolving new socio-economic reality. Sidiz, a famous Korean ergonomic home-office chair manufacturer, is offering "Ringo" children's chair, which utilizes an adjustable, rounded design to encourage healthy sitting habits for growing children.