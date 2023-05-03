SIDM Appoints Ronald Wyatt, MD, MHA, as Chief Science and Medical Officer

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) announced today the appointment of Ronald Wyatt, MD, MHA, as Chief Science and Medical Officer. As the Chief Science and Medical Officer, Dr. Wyatt will lead the development and implementation of a transformational agenda focused on diagnostic error with an equity-driven and patient-centered focus.

Ronald Wyatt, MD, MHA, as Chief Science and Medical Officer

"I am honored to join SIDM as Chief Science and Medical Officer, and eager to continue to work in advancing SIDM's mission in addressing issues of immediate importance to patients, their caregivers, and clinicians," said Ronald Wyatt, MD, SIDM's Chief Science and Medical Officer.

Dr. Wyatt is a credentialed course instructor in the School of Health Professions at the University of Alabama at Birmingham; a member of the ACGME Clinical Learning Environment Review Committee (CLER); and currently serves as co-chair of the Institute of Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Equity Advisory Group. He presents nationally and internationally on leadership, safety culture, safety event analysis, human factors in healthcare, patient experience, and health equity. He also serves on several boards, including the IHI Certified Professional in Patient Safety and the Society to Prevent Diagnostic Error. He is nationally recognized as an expert in patient safety and has multiple recognitions as Becker's "Top 50 Patient Safety Experts" in the United States.

Formerly, Dr. Wyatt served as Vice President and Patient Safety Officer at MCIC Vermont and Chief Quality and Patient Safety Officer at Cook County Health, one of the largest public health systems in the United States. In 2010, he was appointed as Director of the Patient Safety Analysis Center in the U.S. Department of Defense. Dr. Wyatt was the first Patient Safety Officer at the Joint Commission. In that role, he contributed to National Patient Safety Goals and Sentinel Event Alerts and developed the "Quick Safety" publication.

"Dr. Wyatt has been a valuable member of SIDM's Board of Directors for nearly four years, and his leadership has been instrumental in our growth. As one of the most important voices in patient safety and health equity in American medicine, I am overjoyed with his decision to take on this role. His focus on health equity and involving the patient in all aspects of healthcare delivery is strongly in line with our organization's goals. I am confident that he will help us achieve our vision of creating a world where no one is harmed from diagnostic error," said Douglas Salvador, MD, SIDM Board President.

Dr. Wyatt is a graduate of the University of Alabama Birmingham School of Medicine. He holds an executive master's in health administration degree from the University of Alabama Birmingham and was a 2009-2010 Merck Fellow at IHI.

For more information about SIDM and Dr. Wyatt please visit www.improvediagnosis.org.

About SIDM

The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) catalyzes and leads change to improve diagnosis and eliminate harm from diagnostic errors. We work in partnership with patients, their families, the healthcare community, and every interested stakeholder. SIDM is the only organization focused solely on the problem of diagnostic errors and improving the accuracy and timeliness of diagnosis. In 2015, SIDM established the Coalition to Improve Diagnosis to increase awareness and actions that improve diagnosis. Members of the Coalition represent hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers and patients and the leading health organizations and government agencies involved in patient care. Together, we work to find solutions that enhance diagnostic safety and quality, reduce harm, and ultimately ensure better health outcomes for patients.

Contact

Media Inquiries:

Sophie Gibson

VIVO360, Inc.

404.784.4688

[email protected]

SOURCE Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM)