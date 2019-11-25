Sidney D. Price, D.D.S. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidney D. Price, D.D.S. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist in the field of Medicine as a Pediatric Dentist at Worthington Pediatric Dentists Inc.

Providing a comprehensive list of pediatric dental and orthodontic services, Worthington Pediatric Dentists Inc. is dedicated to treating children from ages 6 months all the way through adulthood.

Having been in private practice in Columbus OH since 1983, Dr. Price proclaims his key to success is, "hiring good staff and getting the best results." His love and compassion for working with kids ensures that your child has a rewarding dental experience. Specializing in orthodontics, Dr. Price also taught part time at the Ohio State University Department of Pediatric Dentistry for two years.

Throughout his education and training, Dr. Price received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Indiana University with a double major in biology and chemistry in 1977. After receiving a Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree from Indiana University in 1981, he completed a two year residency in pediatric dentistry in 1983 at Columbus Children's Hospital and the Ohio State University.

To further his professional development, Dr. Price has been on the staff at Nationwide Columbus Children's Hospital since 1983, where he treats children under general anesthesia in their operating rooms. Additionally, Dr. Price is an active member of the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental Association, the Columbus Dental Association, American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, Ohio Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, and Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity.

Outside of work, Dr. Price enjoys sports (tennis), sailing, skiing, and reading. He especially enjoys reading John Grisham novels; he has read them all.

Married with three kids and six grandchildren, he dedicates this recognition to "my wonderful wife, Patrice Price; Thank you for your continuing love and support."

For more information, please visit www.worthingtonpediatric.com.

