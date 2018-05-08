WILMINGTON, Del., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidney J. Swanson III, M.D., is recognized by Continental Who's Who as 2018 Urologist of The Year in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Chief of Transplantation Surgery and Urologist with Christiana Health Care System.

Serving the Wilmington, Delaware area, Christiana Health Care System is a private, not-for-profit healthcare system, providing quality healthcare services to their patients. Utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology, the healthcare network prides themselves on patient centered, innovative, affordable and effective care. A frontrunner in the medical industry, the Christiana Health Care's mission is to create a, "innovative, effective, affordable systems of care" that their patients can utilize. A major teaching hospital, the health system ranks "22nd in the nation for hospital admissions," and has developed a network of over eleven thousand employees.

Dr. Swanson served in the United States Army Medical Corps for over twenty years and was the Chief of the Army-Navy Kidney Transplant Program for 11 years before retiring as a Colonel. Transplant Consultant to the Army Surgeon General, Dr. Swanson is Board Certified in Urology. In his current capacity, Dr. Swanson has attained expertise in the areas of kidney transplantation and immunosuppression, urology, dialysis access, and surgical management of the end-stage renal patient.

In his previous years, Dr. Swanson established a federal transplant research program in the Transplant and Autoimmunity Branch of the NIDDK at the National Institutes of Health in 1999. Upon retirement from the Army in 2005, in July of 2006, Dr. Swanson assisted in the establishment of the Kidney Transplant Program at Christiana Care. Since then, Dr. Swanson has served as Chief and Surgical Director.

Early in his career, Dr. Swanson attained his Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Biology and minoring in Chemistry from South Dakota State University. Thereafter, Dr. Swanson went on to complete his Medical Degree at Georgetown University of Medicine. Dr. Swanson would then go on to complete his urology residency at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in 1989 and Kidney-Pancreas Transplant fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital in 1991.

To further advance his professional career, Dr. Swanson is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. An elite member of several organizations, Dr. Swanson is an affiliate of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons, American Society of Transplantation, Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society and American Urological Association.

When he is not working, Dr. Swanson enjoys reading history books and golfing.



For more information, please visit www.christianacare.org.

CONTACT: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sidney-j-swanson-iii-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300644788.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

