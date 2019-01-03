Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Abington - Jefferson Health Now Offers New Hydrogel Barrier to Men Undergoing Radiation to Treat Prostate Cancer

WILLOW GROVE, Pa., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Radiation Oncology Department at the Asplundh Cancer Pavilion of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Abington-Jefferson Health is now offering men receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer the option of having a hydrogel barrier—the SpaceOAR Hydrogel—implanted before treatment. The hydrogel acts as a spacer between the prostate and rectum, significantly lowering the dose of radiation the rectum receives.

Rectal complications following radiation therapy for prostate cancer can cause men to experience significant rectal pain, bleeding and bowel dysfunction. This hydrogel barrier has been proven to decrease the risk for developing rectal complications.

"This new capability is part of the commitment from the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center to bring advanced care into the community setting. Patients have long benefited from access to hydrogel barrier therapy in our Center City locations. We are enthusiastic about adding this option for patients in the Abington region," said Karen E. Knudsen, Ph.D., enterprise director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at Jefferson Health.

"The hydrogel is injected during a minimally invasive procedure by the radiation oncologist just prior to the start of radiation therapy," said Wayne H. Pinover, DO, radiation oncologist. "Placement is typically well tolerated. The hydrogel remains stable for three months, plenty of time in which to deliver radiation therapy safely. It is then slowly reabsorbed by the body over the next three months, and is completely gone six months after insertion."

