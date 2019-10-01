Sidney Levinson Joins Debevoise as Partner and Co-Chair of Restructuring Group

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announced today that Sidney Levinson has joined the firm's New York office as a Partner in its Restructuring Group.

Mr. Levinson, who will serve as Co-Chair of the Group, brings to the firm more than 30 years of experience representing bondholders, secured lenders, debtors, trustees and creditors' committees in complex and challenging restructuring and bankruptcy proceedings. His representations have involved the retail and gaming industries, airlines, major league sports teams, energy and chemical companies and real estate developers, among others.

"Sid's experience representing all sides of a bankruptcy or workout transaction, combined with his proven litigation experience and accomplishments as an in-court advocate, broadens our ability to lead significant restructuring matters for our clients," said Natasha Labovitz, Co-Chair of the Restructuring Group. "We have worked with Sid over the years and have long admired the quality of his work and dedication to his clients."

Presiding Partner Michael Blair added, "Sid's proven track record in handling complex restructuring matters makes him an exceptional addition to the team. His arrival further positions Debevoise to assist our clients through any economic cycle."

Mr. Levinson said, "As a firm with a strong growth story, a platform of marquee practices and an unrivalled reputation among clients, Debevoise is ideally positioned to grow its restructuring practice on both the debtor and creditor side. I look forward to working with the entire Debevoise team in that pursuit."

Throughout his career, Mr. Levinson has been recognized as a leading lawyer by various legal directories and trade publications and has written and spoken extensively on restructuring issues. He is a fellow in the American College of Bankruptcy and previously served as a subcommittee co-chair for the ABA's Business Bankruptcy Committee. From 1992 until 1995, Mr. Levinson was a trial attorney in the U.S. Department of Justice (Civil Division), specializing in bankruptcy and commercial litigation. He received his B.A. from Brandeis University in 1985 and his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1988. Prior to his arrival at Debevoise, Mr. Levinson was co-head of the New York restructuring practice at another international law firm.

Debevoise's Restructuring Group advises on high-profile, out-of-court restructurings, strategic transactions and litigation involving distressed businesses, Chapter 11 cases and cross-border insolvencies. The group, which represents companies, creditors, sponsors, boards of directors, acquirers and other parties-in-interest in complex distressed situations, brings extensive trial and transaction experience and an in-depth knowledge of finance and bankruptcy law to complex matters.

