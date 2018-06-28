SIDPEC Chooses Honeywell Propylene Technology For New Complex In Egypt

Honeywell also will provide the process design package, proprietary and non-proprietary equipment, on-site operator training, technical services for startup and continuing operation, and catalysts and adsorbents for the project. Including this project, Honeywell UOP's Oleflex technology has been selected for 52 out of 64 propane and isobutane dehydrogenation projects globally since 2011. When completed, the SIDPEC unit will be the first Oleflex unit operating in Egypt.

"This plant will allow SIDPEC to expand its portfolio and take advantage of domestically produced propane to make products such as polypropylene," said John Gugel, president of Honeywell UOP. "The Oleflex technology converts propane into high-quality propylene, which is rising in demand, particularly in growing economies."

According to IHS Markit, annual demand for polypropylene in Africa was 1.9 million metric tons in 2016. But due to rapid population growth and urbanization, this demand is expected to rise by an additional 1 million metric tons in the next decade. Egypt is the top consumer of polypropylene in Africa, consuming about 4.4 kg per capita, and demand there is projected to grow by more than 5 percent annually through 2022.

Honeywell UOP's C 3 Oleflex technology uses catalytic dehydrogenation to convert propane to propylene and is designed to have a lower cash cost of production and higher return on investment among competing technologies. Its low energy consumption, low emissions and fully recyclable, platinum-alumina-based catalyst system minimizes its impact on the environment. The independent reaction and regeneration sections enable steady-state operations, improved operating flexibility, and a high on-stream factor and reliability.

Honeywell UOP also licenses C 4 Oleflex technology, which converts butanes to butylenes, the primary ingredient for making high-octane fuel additives and synthetic rubber. Since the technology was first commercialized in 1990, Honeywell UOP has commissioned 30 Oleflex units for on-purpose propylene and isobutylene production. Global production capacity of propylene from Oleflex technology now stands at nearly 7 million metric tons per year from 20 operating units.

SIDPEC is a joint stock company established in 1997 and represents Egypt's initial development of a domestic petrochemicals industry. The company's production assets are based on the latest available technologies and designs to ensure competitiveness and compliance with Egyptian environmental regulations.

