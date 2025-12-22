Sidus Space Awarded Contract Under Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ Program

Long-Term Contract Advances Technologies Supporting the Golden Dome Defense Strategy

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) ("Sidus" or the "Company"), an innovative space and defense technology company, is pleased to announce it is one of the contract awardees under the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a total IDIQ ceiling of $151 billion. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

The SHIELD program is part of the broader Golden Dome missile defense strategy, focused on building resilient, layered protection against air, missile, space, cyber, and hybrid threats from all operational domains.

Sidus Space offers mission‑ready, integrated technologies to support the evolving needs of Golden Dome. Post this

"This milestone reflects our ability to deliver integrated solutions across multiple domains and demonstrates the strength of our approach to building long-term capability within the defense sector. Sidus Space combines advanced technologies, vertical integration, and mission expertise to support multiple programs, ensuring we can meet the complex requirements of today's national security environment," said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space.

The SHIELD contract vehicle provides a flexible, enterprise-wide procurement mechanism enabling rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility. It leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) enabled applications where applicable and maximizes the use of digital engineering, open systems architectures, model-based systems engineering, and agile processes in the acquisition, development, fielding, and sustainment of these capabilities.

This award strengthens Sidus' position as a trusted partner in defense and accelerates the Company's trajectory toward delivering next-generation solutions for multi-domain operations. By expanding its portfolio of advanced hardware, software, and AI-driven systems, Sidus is committed to supporting U.S. and allied defense communities with technologies that enhance readiness and resilience against emerging threats.

