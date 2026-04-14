Sieben Edmunds Miller Names Stephanie Skoro as Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sieben Edmunds Miller is pleased to announce that attorney Stephanie Skoro has been named a partner at the firm.

Since joining Sieben Edmunds Miller, Skoro has built a strong criminal defense practice representing individuals facing serious felony charges across Minnesota. Her work focuses on serious criminal cases and jury trials, along with a substantial practice representing parents in child protection (CHIPS) matters.

"Stephanie has shown from early on that she's capable of handling complex, high-stakes cases," said Kevin Sieben, partner at the firm. "What's been just as important is how she's grown within our culture. She's taken initiative, built confidence in her practice, and earned the trust of both her clients and our team. We're excited to have her step into a partner role."

Skoro's background as a former prosecutor gives her valuable insight into how cases are evaluated and litigated, allowing her to develop strategic, client-focused defenses. She is known for her thoughtful approach, attention to detail, and commitment to guiding clients through challenging legal situations.

"What stands out about Stephanie is how much she cares about her clients," said Samuel Edmunds, partner at the firm. "She understands what they're going through and takes the time to guide them through it. At the same time, she's a strong advocate in the courtroom and isn't afraid to take on challenging cases. She's a great fit for this role and for the future of the firm."

As a partner, Skoro will continue to represent clients in complex criminal and child protection matters while also supporting the firm's growth and mentoring other attorneys.

View Stephanie Skoro's attorney profile to learn more about her criminal defense and CHIPS practice.

About Sieben Edmunds Miller

Sieben Edmunds Miller is an award-winning Minnesota criminal defense and personal injury law firm built on a reputation for results. Based in Eagan and serving clients throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, the firm combines deep trial experience with a relentless commitment to justice.

Since 2009, its attorneys have stood alongside individuals during some of the most difficult chapters of their lives, providing clarity in moments of crisis, strong advocacy in the courtroom, and steady support every step of the way.

Contact:

Sieben Edmunds Miller

2640 Eagan Woods Drive, Suite 220, Eagan, MN 55121

Phone: (651) 994‑6744

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.siebenedmunds.com

SOURCE Sieben Edmunds Miller