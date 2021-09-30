Siege Technologies Adds Board of Advisors

HOUSTON, CHANTILLY, Va. and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Siege Technologies has expanded its advisory team to include a Board of Advisors with the first two members, James Brown and Dan Portillo. The new group will advise Siege leadership and provide perspective to the Board of Directors. "The business and technical experience that James and Dan bring to the team is critical to Siege's plan for organic and in-organic growth," Alex Clary, Managing Partner at Braes Capital.

James Brown, CPA, JD is serving as the Chairman of the Board of Advisor and currently serves as Managing Director of AVG Ventures, an investment firm specializing in early to mid-stage technology companies. Prior to joining AVG Ventures, Mr Brown served in several executive operating roles in public and private technology companies, with responsibilities ranging from finance and legal to operations and strategy. He started his career practicing law, specializing in corporate finance and technology transactions. He served as a Partner at McDermott, Will & Emery in Menlo Park and Pillsbury Madison & Sutro in San Francisco.

Dan Portillo is the Founder and Managing Partner at Sweat Equity Ventures. Prior to SEV, Dan spent 7 years as an Operating Partner at Greylock where he helped to scale dozens of portfolio companies. Prior to Greylock he held executive roles at Rypple (acquired by Salesforce in 2012) and Mozilla. He advises a number of companies and helped create the talent organization for US Digital Service. Earlier in his career Dan spent a decade building out successful early-stage, venture-backed consumer and enterprise companies.

About Siege Technologies (https://www.siegetechnologies.com/)

As an advanced research and development company, Siege focuses on offensive and defensive cybersecurity technologies. Since its inception in 2010, the firm has enjoyed consistent year-over-year growth from a diverse customer base spanning US government agencies and commercial organizations funding research, development, and acquisition of advanced information security technologies. Siege was created to provide world-class technology solutions and maximum value for its diverse customer base, bringing unsurpassed expertise in cybersecurity to bear on the problem in an agile, customer-mission-focused environment.

About Braes Capital (https://www.braescapital.com/)

Braes Capital is a private investment advisor comprised of seasoned investment and banking professionals with 80+ years in public and private capital markets. Based in Houston, Tx, Braes Capital provides advisory and governance roles in the projects and companies it acquires and partners with.

