Siegel Announces Resignation From Bowie Board

Siegel added, "I want to express my appreciation to Trafigura and Galena for sharing the vision with me and for their role in helping to build a great and unique Utah coal company. However, it has become clear that the most expedient route to achieving our respective goals would be to separate, and in my case, to pursue my vision for coal and coal related technologies in the Western Bituminous Region from a different platform. I remain absolutely convinced that the proper alignment of all coal assets in Utah can result in significant success and growth; both domestically as well as in the Seaborn Market."

"I wish Galena well as it moves forward and I hope to work with Galena and Trafigura in the future to indeed reshape the Western Bituminous Region."

SOURCE John Siegel