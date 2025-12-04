Siegel Family Endowment Invests $15.4 Million in Grants Aimed to Redefine How People Learn, Work, and Innovate for a More Inclusive Tech Future

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Siegel Family Endowment , a foundation focused on shaping the impact of technology on society, today announced $15.6 million in grants to organizations pioneering new approaches to education transformation, workplace technology development, and community-centered innovation. This latest funding reflects Siegel's commitment to helping communities actively shape technological progress through strong systems, equitable design, and the inclusive advancement of technology in the public interest.

"As we look at the landscape of learning and work, we see an urgent need to move beyond adapting to technological change toward actively designing the future we want," said Joshua Elder, Vice President and Head of Grantmaking at Siegel Family Endowment. "These investments support organizations rethinking high school design, empowering workers to shape the AI-driven workplace, and ensuring communities lead in shaping innovation infrastructure. Transformation happens when students, workers, educators, and communities share power in designing the systems that shape their lives."

Siegel Family Endowment's latest grants advance a vision for a future where learning, workplaces, and communities are designed to help people thrive in a technology-driven world. In education, Siegel is supporting organizations driving innovation and transformation in schools and systems. Transcend and the Modern Classrooms Project are partnering with school communities to lead the impact, scale, and sustainability of learner-centered models, while Realign Education works with colleges and universities to update admissions standards to better integrate with such models. These efforts build on Siegel's collaboration with the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching to create new educational architectures that prepare students for success in both civic life and the modern economy.

As artificial intelligence reshapes work, Siegel's workforce investments help ensure workers are engaged in the design and deployment of emerging workplace technologies. Partners such as JUST Capital, the AFL-CIO Tech Institute, and Upwardly Global are collaborating with workers and employers to understand and responsibly shape the impact of AI on work.

Siegel is also strengthening the infrastructure that enables technology to be shaped by and for communities. New_Public, PIT-UN, the Public Interest Technology Infrastructure Fund, Creative Commons, and the Coalition for Independent Technology Research are building digital and civic spaces where technology serves the public interest, community connection, and democratic values. In addition, Humanity AI is mobilizing cross-sector leaders to confront poverty, shape equitable AI development, and track the forces reshaping the future.

Together, these investments reflect Siegel's belief that lasting progress happens when learning, work, and innovation evolve in concert – empowering individuals and communities to shape technology's impact, rather than simply react to it.

Siegel Family Endowment employs an inquiry-driven approach to grantmaking that is informed by the scientific method and predicated on the belief that philanthropy is uniquely positioned to address some of the most pressing and complex issues facing society today. Our grantmaking strategy positions us to be society's risk capital. We support high quality work that will help us derive insights to timely questions and has high potential for future scale. Our focus is on organizations doing work at the intersection of learning, workforce, and infrastructure. We aim to help build a world in which all people have the tools, skills, and context necessary to engage meaningfully in a rapidly changing society. Siegel Family Endowment was founded in 2011 by David Siegel, co-founder and co-chairman of financial sciences company Two Sigma.

