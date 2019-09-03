Siegfried Lands on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in the United States

"I set out to make Siegfried the most sought after CPA firm in the state of Delaware, but the Inc. 5000 ranking proves we've taken a small dream and turned it into a big reality. With more than 900 employees, 18 offices around the country, we're a company that provides services high in demand with financial executives," said CEO and Founder Rob Siegfried. "Our unique business model blends incredible leadership advisory with exceptional talent delivery services to help aid our clients in accomplishing their most high-priority goals, while also helping them transform their personal and professional lives."

Siegfried joins Parsons Xtreme Golf, Chewy, Prime Therapeutics, and many other well-known companies who have experienced strong growth over the last three years. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"For decades, Inc. has welcomed the fastest-growing private companies in America, and this year's set of winners places the bar very high indeed. Companies that made the list, on average, have grown six fold since 2015. During a stretch when the economy grew just 12 percent, that's a result most businesses could only dream of," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The lines of business may come and go, or come and stay. What doesn't change is the way entrepreneurs create and accelerate the forces that shape our lives."

Being on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list is the latest recognition for Siegfried. Recently, the Firm was also named one of the fastest-growing and the 27th largest CPA firm in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting.

Siegfried works alongside financial executives across the nation, on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique leadership advisory combined with high potential talent. At the heart of our Firm is our approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. As a whole, we value having fun, being fair, and building and sharing stakeholder value.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018.

