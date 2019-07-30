Siegfried Moves into New Office in Atlanta

"We are so thrilled to open this beautiful office space in the heart of Georgia," said Lisa Pitts, Regional Market Leader for Siegfried's South region. "This new office allows us to stay flexible and dynamic while serving the fantastic business community around the Atlanta area with five-star client service. The entrepreneurial culture at Siegfried is mirrored by the hardworking people of Atlanta, and we are excited to be in this historic and diverse city with them."

"The modern functions and capabilities of the new space help us deliver an unparalleled level of service to our clients," said Steve Smith, Director of Facilities at Siegfried. "With a focus on cutting-edge technology and top-tier infrastructure, this new office positions us to continue our exceptional growth, both for and with our clients."

"Our Atlanta office is a true showing of the phenomenal work of everyone on our team," added Pitts. "From our Leadership team to our Professional Resources and our clients – without the collective hard work of everyone involved, we wouldn't have this beautiful home in Atlanta! I can't wait to see how the Atlanta Market continues to grow from here!"

About The Siegfried Group, LLP

The Siegfried Group, LLP (Siegfried) works alongside financial executives across the nation on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique Leadership Advisory combined with high-potential talent. At the heart of our Firm is our approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. As a whole, we value being fair, having fun, and fostering stakeholder value.

Contact:

Megan Pettingill

(302) 660-1516

mpettingill@siegfriedgroup.com

