Siegfried Opens New Office in Santa Clara, CA

Siegfried's relocation to Santa Clara makes sense for the fast-growing and entrepreneurial company that provides strategic leadership advisory services (and high-potential talent) to financial executives at leading companies. "What we do at Siegfried is so unique and so growth-oriented, and we knew that an office in the high-tech economic hub that is Silicon Valley would be a boon to all of our stakeholders," said Wendy Sauré, Senior Vice President and Regional Market Leader for Siegfried's West Region.

"As we continue to grow, it's important that our offices and the technology inside of them grow as well," said Steve Smith, Director of Facilities at Siegfried. "Our Silicon Valley Market has the undeniable advantage of being in one of the most technology-advanced — and beautiful —places in the country. We feel incredibly fortunate that we have the opportunity to create an office space here that reflects who we are as a company and where we are going in the future."

Why Silicon Valley?

"Our new Santa Clara office is connected to the beautiful and vibrant Silicon Valley community, with incredible access to outdoor activities, close proximity to beaches like Santa Cruz and Monterey and mountainous terrain like Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park," said Sauré.

Aside from the incredible weather and access to outdoor activities, the Silicon Valley area is bursting with high-end restaurants, museums (including The Tech Interactive!), and professional sports teams, like the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco 49ers. The area also has access to award-winning wine from the relatively close Napa Valley and is home to some of the most respected wineries in the country, from Left Bend to Ridge. It is also a center for high technology, innovation, and social media companies, like Facebook, Apple, Tesla, and Salesforce.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of Siegfried, particularly on the West Coast," said Sauré. "We are grateful to the exceptional Professionals we have in this Market, as well as our our established and emerging growth clients, and we are looking forward to moving into our new Silicon Valley office and making our mark!"

