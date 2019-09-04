Siegfried Recognized as One of the Largest and Fastest-Growing Accounting Firms in the Country

Among the top 100 CPA firms identified by IPA, Siegfried recorded the second highest organic growth rate (23.2%). This is the sixth consecutive year IPA recognized Siegfried as a fastest-growing firm based on organic growth, a testament to its consistent and accelerated growth, and a recognition that no other company on the list shares.

Last May, Siegfried celebrated its 30th anniversary and continues to demonstrate its dedication to and focus on serving its Fortune 1000 clients. Since its inception in 1988, the Firm's cumulative aggregate growth rate exceeds 30 percent.

"We're unlike any other company in the country. We offer our valued clients a unique and synergistic combination of leadership advisory and talent delivery services that enable them to identify and address their most important priorities, which enables them to transform their companies and their professional and personal lives," said Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder. "We bring together exceptionally talented, high-caliber professionals and financial executive clients to create extraordinary, mutual success."

The concept of leadership advisory is a unique value proposition of Siegfried's — it is infused and reflected in everything the Firm does and is the basis for its higher purpose: We help People transform themselves into better Leaders to exponentially improve their Lives.

About The Siegfried Group, LLP (Siegfried)

Siegfried works alongside financial executives across the nation, on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique leadership advisory combined with high potential talent. At the heart of our Firm is our approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. As a whole, we value having fun, being fair, and building and sharing stakeholder value.

About INSIDE Public Accounting

The Platt Group publishes the award-winning IPA newsletter every month and the annual IPA National Benchmarking Report. The Platt Group also surveys and publishes annual reports for the accounting profession in Human Resources, Firm Administration and Information Technology.

