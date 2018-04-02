Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, and learn about Siegfried's higher purpose: we help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives. "You are especially talented and could pursue a number of opportunities. You've selected our Firm, and for that we are grateful," said Siegfried.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm.

Jared Beale, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as an Associate Director. Prior to this, Beale was at Deloitte for more than eight years. He approaches challenges in a methodical way, often bringing clarity and calm to otherwise chaotic environments. Beale graduated from the University of North Carolina with a master's in accounting and from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Arts in English.

David Borg, CPA, joins the Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. His ambition and systemic approach to executing tasks helps him shine on any team. He earned his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia. Most recently, Borg was an Audit Senior Associate at Grant Thornton.

Lindsay Brahl joins Siegfried's Operations team as an Administrative Assistant. Brahl maintains an optimistic attitude as she uses her creativity and problem-solving skills to accomplish any task. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in theatre from West Chester University and was most recently a Lead Supervisor a Dutch Wonderland.

Cody deDianous, CPA, joins the Atlanta Market as a Senior Associate. As someone who fosters innovation, deDianous continually brings a unique perspective to his projects. He attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics and accounting. Most recently, deDianous was a Financial Investigator at the Department of Health & Human Services in Raleigh, NC.

James Galus, CPA, joins the Detroit Market as a Senior Associate. Most recently, Galus was at KPMG as an Audit Senior Associate. Motivating and inspiring, Galus challenges his team members to strive for excellence at all times. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree and his master's degree in accounting from the University of Michigan.

Amir Hamidzadeh, CPA, joins the San Francisco Market as a Senior Associate. His positive attitude radiates to those around him and helps him make dreams a reality. He graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in finance and accounting, and was most recently an Experienced Senior Associate at BDO.

Tawnya Hopkins joins the Denver Market as a Manager. After beginning her career at EY, Hopkins was most recently at The Valspar Corporation as a North American Cost Accounting Manager. Hopkins brings her confidence and dedication to every task to help everyone reach their goals. She studied at the University of Northern Iowa, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts in accounting, as well as her master's in accountancy.

Joshua Hyman, CPA, joins the Philadelphia Metro Market as an Associate Manager. Most recently, Hyman was an Audit Supervisor at Bank of America. He can establish clear expectations and detect and prevent potential complications. Hyman earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting at the University of Delaware.

Lei Jiang, CPA, rejoins the Firm as an Associate Manager in the D.C. Metro Market. Jiang earned an MBA in finance from the University of Virginia, a Master of Science in accounting from the University of Texas, Austin, and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from McMaster University.

Keren Li, CPA, joins the Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. She inspires her team to achieve success, while holding herself and others to the highest of standards. Li graduated from the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, and was most recently an Assurance Senior at EY.

Francis Marinelli, CPA, joins the Siegfried Advisory team as a Senior Manager. Most recently, he was an Operations Support Manager at Asplundh Construction Corp. After graduating from Saint Joseph's University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, Marinelli began his career at KPMG.

Matthew McAndrews joins the Boston Market as a Senior Associate. He earned a Master of Science in accounting from Suffolk University. His ambition and strong work ethic earn him respect and trust with his peers. Most recently, McAndrews was a Senior Analyst at Fresenius Medical Care.

Diane Medina joins the Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. Clear and level-headed, Medina brings a patient understanding to her projects and tasks. Most recently, Medina was an Audit Senior In-Charge at Deloitte. She earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from California State University, Long Beach.

Chidiogo Menkaya, CPA, joins the D.C. Metro Market as a Senior Associate. Her mental agility and analytical abilities enable her to develop concrete solutions and implement them seamlessly. Most recently, she was a Controller at Rollings Greens, Inc. Menkaya earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance at Salisbury University.

Shiming Peng, CPA, joins the San Francisco Market as an Associate Manager. She enjoys building meaningful relationships with her teams while she provides excellent results for her clients. Peng attended Pace University, where she earned a master's in accounting, and Shanghai University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in international economics and trade.

Alex Pentney, CPA, CA, joins the Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. He studied accounting at the University of Alberta, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce. Pentney's commitment, mental agility, and courage allow him to produce quality results. Most recently, he was a Senior Consultant at Deloitte.

Frank Pollera joins the Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior Associate at Grant Thornton. Pollera brings people together to quickly solve complex issues and adapt in unique ways. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance from the University of Delaware.

Paul Walsh, CA, joins the Boston Market as a Manager. His teams are energized by his forward-thinking approach to solving problems. Walsh studied modern languages at the University of Oxford, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts, and he earned his Chartered Accountant designation at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. Most recently, he was a Financial Accountant at Mazars LLP.

Gina Witherington, CPA, joins the Charlotte Market as a Senior Manager. Witherington brings a positive attitude and energetic spirit, allowing her to work cohesively with her teams to reach the desired result. She earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting at Florida State University and her Master of Science in taxation at the University of Central Florida. Most recently, Witherington was a Senior Manager at Grant Thornton.

Yanan Wu, CPA, joins the D.C. Metro Market as an Associate Manager. She adds value by cultivating a trusting relationship with her teams, leading by example to inspire others. She attended James Madison University, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and accounting. After beginning her career with EY, she was most recently a Senior Accountant at Raffa PC.

