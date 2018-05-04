Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, and learn about Siegfried's higher purpose: we help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm.

Arlette Anguiano, CPA, joins the Detroit Market as a Manager. She brings structure to her projects, allowing her to produce exceptional work products with confidence. Anguiano earned her degree in public accounting from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Tamaulipas in Mexico and was most recently an Assurance Manager at PwC.

Russell Bestwick, CPA, joins the San Jose Market as a Senior Associate. By focusing on adding value through more efficient execution, he motivates others to achieve the highest quality results. Bestwick, who was most recently a Senior Accountant at KPMG, earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting at the University of British Columbia and his Bachelor of Arts in economics at the University of Victoria.

Timothy Brennan, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as a Manager. He possesses the analytical ability to grasp the underlying issue and arrive at the optimal solution. Brennan studied accounting and finance at Canisius College, where he earned his MBA and his Bachelor of Science. Most recently, he was an Assurance Manager at EY.

Gregory Eisele, CPA, joins the Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. Most recently, Eisele was an Assurance Senior at EY. He attended Westminster College, where he earned his bachelor's degree in accounting.

Marlie Gee joins Siegfried's Professional Resource Operations team as an Associate. A natural problem solver, Gee demonstrates exceptional patience and calm to ensure requests are addressed with care. She attended the University of Delaware, majoring in Operations Management. Most recently, Gee was at Element Fleet Management, where she spent the last year deepening client relationships.

Eric Hayes, CPA, CA, joins the Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. He blends his natural ability to form chemistry, his uncompromising commitment and him strong work-ethic to quickly integrate and better his teams. Hayes graduated from the University of Lethbridge with his Bachelor of Management in accounting and was most recently a Senior Accountant at Deloitte.

Christopher Jones, CPA, joins the Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. He graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and from Villanova with his Master of Science in accounting and professional consultancy. Jones started his career at Deloitte and was most recently a Lead Portfolio Accountant at Gramercy Property Trust.

Octavia Meredith, CPA, joins the Charlotte Market as an Associate Manager after most recently serving as a Senior Audit Associate at PwC. Her ability to think creatively helps her generate unique solutions to client issues. She earned her Master of Science in accounting at Michigan State and her Bachelor of Science in accounting at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Carl Minderman, CPA, joins the D.C. Metro Market as a Senior Associate. With his strong work ethic, he provides exemplary client service by always being flexible in any situation. Minderman earned his master's and bachelor's degrees in accounting from the University of Maryland and was most recently a Senior Auditor at EY.

Dustin Naud, CPA, joins the Charlotte Market as a Manager. He attended the University of North Carolina, where he earned his Master of Accounting and Brigham Young University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts in English. Naud uses both his mental agility and analytic ability to simplify and streamline processes and procedures. Most recently, he was an Accounting Supervisor at Nucor Steel Seattle.

Jennifer Ngai, CPA, CA, joins the San Francisco Market as an Associate Manager. An exceptional leader with proven ability to bring others together to work towards a common goal, Ngai was most recently a Business Development Associate at Wowcher. She attended the University of British Columbia, where she earned her Bachelor of Commerce.

Stephen O'Brien, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as an Associate Manager. He is a natural leader, able to visualize a project's completion and identify the most effective and efficient way to obtain the goal. O'Brien studied accounting at the University of Buffalo, earning his master's and bachelor's degrees. After beginning his career at KPMG, he was most recently a Senior Accountant at L3 Technologies.

Christopher Sachson, CPA, joins the Philadelphia Metro Market as Senior Associate. He brings a thorough approach and strong mental agility to the tasks at hand. He attended the University of Delaware and earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting. Most recently, Sachson was an Experienced Assurance Associate at PwC.

Ryan Scott, CPA, joins the Denver Market as a Manager. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance at the University of Iowa and was most recently a Manager at Tactile Medical. Scott's positive mindset and energetic work ethic allow him to bring a sense of calm and motivation to his teams, resulting in dramatically positive outcomes for his clients.

Elizabeth Smolinski joins the Siegfried Operations team as a Marketing Associate. She brings a pragmatic approach to every project and leverages her abilities to inspire her team members along the way. Smolinski attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she majored in marketing. Most recently, she was an SEO Account Manager at Seer Interactive.

Allison Wang joins the San Jose Market as a Senior Associate. Her mental agility and unique approach to problem-solving allow her to identify her client's goals and then chart the best course forward. Wang studied at Rhodes College, where she earned her Master of Science in accounting and her Bachelor of Science in business and economics. Most recently, she was an Audit Senior at EY.

Angela Wang, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as a Senior Associate. She captivates others with her quick-wit and cutting-edge approach that allows her to be flexible in any environment. She earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance at the University of Western Australia and was most recently a Senior Accountant at KPMG.

