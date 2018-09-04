Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, to better immerse themselves in Siegfried's higher purpose, which is to help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm.

Kathryn Bader joins the Cleveland Market as a Manager. She is flexible and determined, which motivates her team towards a common goal. She attended Baldwin Wallace University, where she earned her MBA and her Bachelor of Arts in accounting. Most recently, Bader was an Advisor for Cardinal Health.

Justin Buchholz, CPA, joins our Siegfried Advisory team as a Manager. His determination and ability to understand what others need allows him to aid his clients with achieving their ultimate goals. Buchholz earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and his MBA from Philadelphia University. Most recently, he was at CBIZ CMF, where he assisted clients with merger and acquisition activities.

Kyle Cox, CPA, joins the Houston Market as a Senior Associate after spending three years with PwC, most recently as a Senior Assurance Associate. He enjoys developing meaningful relationships with clients and collaborating to add value and provide solutions. Cox studied accounting at Illinois State University, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees.

Katelyn Cunniff joins the New York Metro Market as a Senior Associate. She earned both her Master of Science and her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Bentley University. Cunniff focuses on building strong relationships with clients by maintaining confidence and an optimistic attitude, and ensuring effective lines of communication are always accessible. Most recently, she was an Assurance Senior at EY.

Andrew Daniel, CPA, joins the Denver Market as a Senior Associate. A driven leader, Daniel enjoys motivating others by example to achieve extraordinary results. He earned both his Bachelor and Master of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi, and was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG.

Marissa Dumont, CPA, joins the Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. As someone who always has an enthusiastic and positive attitude, Dumont motivates her teams to work together and deliver exceptional results. She attended Penn State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance, and was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at PwC.

Mike Durelli, CPA, joins the Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate after spending the last three busy seasons at BDO, most recently as an Assurance Senior Accountant. He has always been a "we before me" team player and brings flexibility and communication skills to his clients. Durelli earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.

Caitlin Edwards, CPA, joins the Denver Market as an Associate Manager. She has a confident and energetic demeanor, which makes her a great asset to her teams. Edwards earned her Bachelor of Science and her Master of Science in accounting from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Most recently, she was a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG.

Park Guo, CPA, joins the Boston Market as a Senior Associate. In the face of obstacles, he maintains his composure and remains calm, while providing his teams with his unwavering positivity. Guo earned his Bachelor of Science and his Master of Science, both in accounting, from the University of Rhode Island. Most recently, he was a Senior Associate at PwC.

Rob Harding joins the New York Metro Market as a Senior Associate. He quickly adapts to any situation and works hard until the task at hand is completed. He attended Fordham University, where he earned his Master of Science and his Bachelor of Science in accounting. Most recently, Harding was an Assurance Associate at EY.

Lee Harris, CPA, joins the Houston Market as a Senior Associate. A creative thinker, Harris looks for out-of-the-box solutions to provide exceptional client service. He attended the University of Mississippi, earning a Master in Taxation, a Bachelor in Accountancy, a Bachelor of Managerial Finance, and a Bachelor of Integrated Marketing Communications. Most recently, Harris was a Senior Assurance Associate at EY.

Sean Hughes joins the New York Metro Market as an Associate Manager. He focuses on building efficiencies and strives to continuously improve professional and personal relationships. Hughes earned his bachelor's degree in accountancy and his master's degree in financial accountancy from Rutgers Business School. Most recently, he was a Senior Associate at KPMG.

Amy Lagomarsino joins our Siegfried Operations team as a Business Systems Associate. Thoughtful and dedicated to achieving high-quality results, Lagomarsino works exceptionally well with her teams and approaches every problem with success in mind. She earned her bachelor's degree in management information systems from the University of Delaware.

Stephanie Letkowski, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as a Manager. Her decisiveness and leadership set an example for her fellow team members and motivate them to accomplish a common goal. Letkowski, who was most recently an Audit Manager at KPMG, earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Connecticut.

Charles Melder, CPA, joins the Detroit Market as an Associate Manager. Thrilled by new challenges, he uses experience and critical thinking skills to produce exceptional results. Melder earned his Bachelor of Accountancy and his Master of Science in accounting from Loyola University. Most recently, he was a Senior Financial Analyst for Robert Bosch LLC.

Akio Miakashi joins the Houston Market as a Senior Associate after gaining more than four years of experience at EY, where he was most recently an Assurance Services Senior. With a dedicated mindset to problem-solving, Miakashi exhibits a steadfast work ethic to ensure timely success. He earned his Master of Accounting at the University of Miami and his Bachelor of Science in biology at Baylor University.

Pratik Patel, CPA, joins the D.C. Metro Market as an Associate Manager. Through strategic innovation, he builds efficiencies and provides solutions to help clients succeed. He attended the University of Maryland, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting. Most recently, Patel was a Senior Audit Associate at CohnReznick, LLP.

Tim Pfanner joins the Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. Always willing to take on a challenge, he helps clients achieve success with his flexibility and initiative. Pfanner attended the University of Toledo, earning a Bachelor of Business Administration in both accounting and finance, and was most recently an Audit Senior at Cherry Bekaert.

Lexi Portincasa joins the Siegfried Operations team as a Recruiting Associate. Dedicated to providing exceptional client service, Portincasa strives to provide meaningful contributions wherever and whenever she can. She attended the University of Delaware, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in political science.

Greg Robertson joins the Denver Market as a Senior Associate. Willing to confront the uncertainties of real-world business issues, Robertson recognizes that "answers" are rarely found in books and rather must be tackled through hard work, applied thought, and creative collaboration. He graduated from Northern Arizona University with degrees in accounting and psychology. Most recently, Robertson was a Senior Audit Associate at CBIZ MHM.

Sam Rosinski joins the Chicago Market as a Senior Associate after spending three years as an external auditor at EY. Passionate about creating synergy in the workplace, she maintains open lines of communication and brings a fresh perspective to teams. Rosinski earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Illinois State University.

Lily Sherman joins the New York Metro Market as a Senior Associate. As someone who enjoys working on high performing teams, her agile and creative responses to challenges enable her teams to accomplish their goals. Sherman earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance and her Master of Science in accounting from New York University. Most recently, she was an Assurance Senior at EY.

Jerry Wang joins the New York Metro Market as a Senior Associate. He continually brings his teams together to accomplish common goals and make a real difference. He earned his Master of Science in accounting and Bachelor of Science in both accounting and finance from New York University. Most recently, Wang was an Assurance Experienced Associate at PwC.

Kenny Wong joins the Houston Market as an Associate Manager. He continually builds rapport with his team and inspires individuals to successfully complete the projects at hand. He earned his Master of Science and his Bachelor of Business Administration, both in accounting, from the University of Houston. Most recently, Wong was a Senior Financial Reporting Analyst at Paragon Offshore.

Michael Woods, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as an Associate Manager. He believes in creating a positive working environment where his teams can thrive in the most difficult of situations. Woods earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Florida State University and his MBA from the University of North Florida. Most recently, he was a Senior Associate at PwC.

Zeyad Yahia joins the San Jose Market as a Senior Associate. He utilizes his unique abilities to initiate effective and efficient solutions to deliver real value. Yahia earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from San Jose State University, and was most recently an Assurance Senior Associate at Moss Adams.

