Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

Tade Adeogun joins the Los Angeles Market as an Associate Manager. He welcomes new challenges and experiences, which allows him to continually grow personally and professionally. Adeogun earned his Master of Business Administration from La Sierra University and Bachelor of Business Administration from Pacific University. He started his career at PwC and was most recently an Audit Manager at Duner and Foote CPA.

Jamie Allen joins the Detroit Market as a Senior Associate. She displays her strong confidence and passion for each new endeavor and provides unwavering reliability to each project. Allen, who earned both her Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Science in accounting from Grand Valley State University, was most recently an External Audit Senior at Deloitte.

Andrew Blackden, CPA, joins the D.C Metro Market as an Associate Manager. He brings a high level of mental agility to every project which helps him tackle any challenge that presents itself. Blackden graduated from Saint Joseph's University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. He was most recently a Senior Accountant at Dean and Company.

Rachna Chohan joins the Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. By maintaining her positive attitude and fostering team chemistry, she motivates and challenges others around her to successfully meet deadlines while producing exceptional results. Chohan, who was most recently a Senior Accountant at Deloitte, earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from the University of Calgary.

Nathan Cornett, CPA, joins the Detroit Market as a Senior Associate. His disciplined approach and recognized leadership abilities have earned the trust of his colleagues. Cornett earned his Master of Science in accounting from the University of Pittsburgh and his Bachelor of Science in economics and political science from Eastern Michigan University. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior Associate at KPMG.

Zaneta Dabney joins the Chicago Market as an Associate Manager. By maintaining excellent communication skills, she continually executes tasks both efficiently and effectively ensuring deadlines are met. Dabney, who was most recently a Financial Planning & Analysis Manager at Abbott Laboratories, earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Illinois.

Arlena Everson, CPA, joins the D.C. Metro Market as a Senior Associate. Her mental agility and systematic approach make her the "go to" person when organizing and completing projects. Everson graduated from Spring Arbor University with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting. She was most recently a Senior Project Accountant at JBG Smith.

Alyssa Fedor, CPA, joins the Denver Market as an Associate Manager. By maintaining her positive attitude and fostering team chemistry, she motivates and challenges her teams to successfully meet deadlines and produce exceptional results. Fedor, who was most recently a Financial Management Consulting Senior Associate at KPMG, earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Temple University.

Jesus Garcia-Lopez joins the New York Metro Market as an Associate Manager. He focuses on continuous improvement, team work, and creating efficiency to help achieve high-quality results. Garcia-Lopez, who was most recently a FAAS Manager at EY, earned his Master of Science in accounting and information analysis and Bachelor of Science in accounting from Lehigh University.

Nadia Harebin joins the Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. Her ability to cultivate strong team chemistry is one of her unique strengths and leads her teams in creating real value. Harebin earned her Master of Science in accounting from Wake Forest University and her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Florida State University. She was most recently a Core Assurance Senior Associate at PwC.

Abby Johe joins the D.C. Metro Market as a Senior Associate. Dependable and thoughtful, she radiates positive energy that translates to trusting relationships. Johe, who started her career at EY, was most recently an Analyst at Hilton Worldwide. She earned her Master of Science in accounting from William & Mary and her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from High Point University.

Kim Liu joins the San Francisco Market as a Senior Associate. She consistently provides her unique insights on how to resolve issues efficiently and effectively the first time. Liu earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Lehigh University and was most recently a Senior at EY.

Mardochee Louis joins the New York Metro Market as an Associate Manager. He brings his unwavering confidence and energy to his teams to deliver quality results in an efficient manner. Louis graduated from Rutgers with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance. He started his career at EY, and was most recently a Senior Fund Accountant at SS&C Technologies.

Sourin Mahbub joins the Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. He is a dependable teammate that continually goes above and beyond to support those around him. Mahbub, who was most recently a Senior at Deloitte, earned his Bachelor of Commerce in economics and Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from the University of Saskatchewan.

Juliane Samuel joins the New York Metro Market as an Associate Manager. She is an exceptional professional who provides her ingenuity and collaboration skills to each project. Samuel graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. She started her career at KPMG, and was most recently the co-owner and co-CEO of Moroccan Oil and More.

Feruza Sharipova, ACCA, joins the New York Metro Market as a Manager. Her ambition and drive makes her teams strive to achieve exceptional results and exceed expectations. Sharipova earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in finance and accounting from the International Business School in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most recently, she was a Manager at EY.

Mahmud Suwwan joins the D.C. Metro Market as an Associate Manager. His energy and commitment allow him and his teams to excel in any environment. Suwwan graduated from DePaul University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, and was most recently a Senior Portfolio Accountant at Revantage Corporate Services.

Steven Vu, CA, joins the San Francisco Market as a Senior Associate. His confidence, along with his mental agility, allow him to analyze challenging situations. Vu, who was most recently a Finance Manager at the Aboriginal Health Council of Western Australia, earned his Bachelor of Economics and Commerce from the University of Western Australia.

Cory Waite joins the Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. His leadership skills give him the ability to take complex situations and break them down into manageable steps for his teams. Waite earned both his Master of Business Administration in accounting and his Bachelor of Arts in finance from Baldwin Wallace University. He recently worked for over three and half years in Assurance at EY.

Samantha Wakely, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. Her warmth and stability provide unity for her teams and encouragement to her clients. Wakely earned her Master of Science in professional accounting from Trinity University and her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Southern Methodist University. She was most recently a Financial Analyst at Trinity Industries.

