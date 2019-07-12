Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, to better immerse themselves in Siegfried's higher purpose, which is to help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm.

Andres Aguilar, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. His positive attitude helps generate positive team morale and enables his teams to deliver efficient and effective results. Aguilar started his career at KPMG, and was most recently a Senior Auditor at Laureate International Universities. He earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Marquette University.

Serena Al-Farah joins our Detroit Market as a Senior Associate. Her dedication to overcoming obstacles and solving problems is always met with vigorous passion. Al-Farah earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance from the University of Michigan -Dearborn and was most recently an Experienced Assurance Associate at PwC.

Nicole Betz, CPA, joins our Denver Market as a Manager. She produces innovative ideas in a collaborative environment to reach solutions that achieve her clients' goals and aspirations. Betz started her career at KPMG, and was most recently a Manager at Deloitte. She earned her Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in accounting from The Ohio State University.

Litji Chou, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as an Associate Manager. He is able to deeply understand his clients' needs and tactfully chart the more effective course forward. Chou earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Capilano University and was most recently an Assistant Manager at Deloitte.

Rebecca Cole, CPA, joins our Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. She understands the need for flexibility and takes pride in her unique ability to assess situations using different perspectives. Cole earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and Master of Science in accountancy from the University of North Carolina - Wilmington. Most recently, she was an Audit Senior at BDO USA LLP.

Kathryn Connor joins our Boston Market as a Senior Associate. Her emotional intelligence and ability to develop meaningful relationships allow her to deal with complex and challenging situations. Most recently, she was an Audit Senior Associate at RSM US LLP and earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Florida State University.

Andrae Cornett joins our Los Angeles Market as an Associate Manager. He exercises strong mental agility to think creatively and provide efficiencies for his clients. Cornett, who was most recently a Senior Financial Analyst at VCA Inc, earned his Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Jackson State University.

Manjiri Daptari, CA, joins our San Jose Market as a Senior Associate. By really getting to know the teams' and the clients' ultimate goals, Daptari can formulate the best possible path forward. She earned her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Pune and was most recently an Audit Senior at Grant Thornton.

Cameron Deese joins the Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. His tireless work ethic, accompanied with his vision for planning tasks, enables him to adapt to clients' needs and allow both parties to achieve success. Deese earned his Master of Science in accounting and Bachelor of Science in business administration from Appalachian State University. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior Associate at KPMG.

Katherine Dixon, CPA, joins the D.C. Metro Market as a Senior Associate. Her persistence, reliability, and flexibility ensure she delivers project success and exceptional client service each and every time. Dixon, who was most recently an Assurance Senior at EY, earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Maryland.

Amy Duray, CPA, joins the Charlotte Market as a Manager. She motivates her teams to develop innovative solutions and then dedicates herself to executing them efficiently. Duray started her career at EY, and was most recently an Associate Director for Barings. She earned her Master of Science in accounting and Bachelor of Science in accounting from Penn State University.

Joy Felter, MPA, joins Siegfried's Operations team as a Senior Project Manager. She radiates positive energy that translates to trusting relationships. Felter earned her Master of Business Administration in entrepreneurial studies from Fairleigh Dickinson University and her Bachelor of Arts in Administration from Elizabethtown College. Most recently, she was a Director at ADP.

Baya Ginn, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as a Senior Manager. With her infectious positivity, she elevates her teams by creating a high performing environment. Ginn earned her Master of Business Administration in international banking from Texas A&M International and her Bachelor of Arts in economics from Northern State University. Most recently, she was a Manager in Life Sciences at EY.

Jillian Grifo joins the New York Metro Market as a Senior Associate. She believes that a job worth doing is a job worth doing well, and will work diligently to deliver high-quality results. Grifo, who was most recently an Assurance Senior at EY, and earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and marketing from Miami University.

Mita Guy, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as an Associate Manager. Her positive attitude and dedicated work ethic allow her to continually exceed high expectations. She earned both her Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Florida. Most recently, she was an Assistant Controller at ContinuumRx Services.

Lloyd Henry joins the Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. He ensures that he stays efficient and effective in his performance from start to finish when engaged on important projects, providing exceptional quality work. Henry earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Akron and was most recently an Experienced Assurance Associate at PwC.

Sarah Hopkins, Esq., joins Siegfried's Operations Team as Senior Counsel. She provides thoughtful and strategic legal counsel and guidance on Siegfried's employee matters. Hopkins has a Juris Doctor from Boston University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Rutgers University. She was most recently a partner at Horn Williamson, LLC, a litigation firm in Philadelphia.

Linda Huynh, CPA, CA, joins the San Francisco Market as an Associate Manager. She is self-motivated and committed to meeting all of her deliverables in a timely manner while achieving high-quality results. Huynh earned her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and was most recently a Manager at Triovest Realty Advisors.

Terrance Kryschuk, CPA, joins the Chicago Market as an Associate Manager. His ability to hold himself and those around him to the task at hand enables everyone to stay focused and efficient throughout the project. Kryschuk earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Lethbridge. Most recently, he was a Manager at Deloitte.

Vivian Lam, CA, joins the Boston Market as an Associate Manager. She utilizes her outgoing personality to establish meaningful bonds with her team members, allowing her to deliver results efficiently and effectively. Lam earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance from the University of New South Wales. Most recently, she was the Group Auditor at Cochlear Limited.

Antoine Leroy, CPA, joins the Los Angeles Market as an Associate Director. He puts his focus and determination to the test, while remaining calm and focused on meeting strict deadlines and tackling issues. Leroy earned his DSCG in accounting, management, and finance from ESDES School of Business and Management and his DCG in accounting and finance from the Institution des Chartreux. Most recently, he was a Senior Manager for Mazars USA LLP.

Alex Lu, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as a Senior Associate. He brings his innovative and analytical approach to everything he does, which helps his clients achieve exceptional goals. Lu earned dual degrees from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics and Baruch College - CUNY with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and a Master of Science in audit and accountancy. He was most recently a Senior Associate at Deloitte.

Kevin McIntyre joins the Cleveland Market as an Associate Manager. His relentless work ethic allows him to collaborate with people at all levels to drive initiatives to completion. McIntyre earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and Master of Business Administration in organizational leadership from Ohio Dominican University. Most recently, he was a Senior Accountant at Vertiv Corporation.

Matthew Murray, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as a Manager. He continually goes above and beyond for his clients, delivering real value each step of the way. Murray graduated from Pace University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. He started his career at EY, and was most recently a Senior Commodity Accountant at Crius Energy.

Nicholas Noll, CPA, joins the Cleveland Market as an Associate Manager. He efficiently identifies verbal and non-verbal cues to effectively communicate with clients and foster lasting relationships. Noll, who was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at PwC, earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Ohio University.

Andrew Palmer, CA, joins the San Francisco Market as an Associate Manager. His unwavering confidence and dedication has enabled his clients to achieve high quality outcomes and reach their goals. Palmer graduated from Macquarie University with a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and was most recently an Assistant Manager at KPMG.

Brian Peterson, CPA, joins the Boston Market as an Associate Manager. He consistently delivers the best solution on every project, never failing to exceed his clients' expectations. Peterson started his career at PwC, and was most recently a Lead Financial Analyst for New England Sports Network. He earned both his Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in accounting from Bentley University.

Pradeep Pokharel, CPA, CA, joins the D.C. Metro Market as a Manager. He believes every project is unique and ensures that the solutions are designed appropriately so that his client gets a very special output. Pokharel earned his Master of Business Administration in accounting from Maharishi University of Management, and his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Tribhuvan University. Most recently, he was a Financial Accountant at Fannie Mae.

Samuel Speaker, CPA, joins the Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. He capitalizes off of the things that he has learned professionally as a leader and personally as an athlete to successfully work in a team environment. Speaker started his career at EY, and was most recently a Regional Sales Manager at ePac Flexible Packaging. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Temple University.

Danielle Stroud joins the New York Metro Market as a Senior Associate. She is practical and organized, while maintaining an open mind for innovative ideas that will improve outcomes. Stroud, who was most recently an Audit Senior at EY, earned her master's and bachelor's in accounting from St. John's University.

Michael Thomas, CPA, joins the Detroit Market as a Senior Manager. His high energy and ability to make complex decisions quickly allows him the confidence to think outside-the-box, which helps his clients achieve success. Thomas earned his Master of Business Administration in finance and international business and his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Oakland University. Most recently, he was an Accounting Manager at Plastic Omnium Auto Inergy.

Amber Vaughn, CPA, joins the Atlanta Market as a Manager. She uses her positive chemistry and humility to enhance her teams' functionality and productivity. Vaughn, who was most recently a Lead Financial Analyst at Voya Financial, earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Southern University A&M College.

Kyle Vu joins Siegfried's Operations team as an Office 365 Administrator. When it comes to tackling problems, he may be unassuming and reserved but that doesn't stop him from finding and highlighting flexible solutions. Most recently, he was a Technical Support Engineer at Susquehanna International Group.

Gary Westfall, CPA, joins the Detroit Market as a Senior Associate. He maintains flexibility and utilizes his mental agility to solve problems, meet deadlines, and produce outstanding solutions. He earned his Master of Science in accounting from Walsh College, and was most recently an Internal Controls Specialist at Flagstar Bank.

Pondy Wong, CPA, joins the San Francisco Market as an Associate Manager. With her unwavering perseverance and can-do attitude, she motivates and challenges her teams to cross the finish line. Wong, who earned her Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary, was most recently a Manager of Financial Reporting at Triovest Realty Advisors.

Connor Yorloff, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. He relishes new and challenging work and is constantly looking for innovative ways to create precise and efficient solutions. Yorloff was most recently a Senior Auditor at PwC, and earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Trinity University.

Peter Yuan joins the South Florida Market as an Associate Manager. He excels at delivering quality client service, always exceeding expectations along the way. Yuan graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. Most recently, he was a Controller at Pride Family Brands.

Joseph Zenz, CPA, joins the New York Metro Market as a Manager. By connecting and communicating with colleagues and maintaining a prepared and motivated team, he helps his clients achieve extraordinary results and accomplish goals. He earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and Master of Business Administration in professional accounting from Ithaca College. Most recently, he was an Audit Manager at PwC.

More information about the Firm and its career opportunities is available at siegfriedgroup.com.

About The Siegfried Group, LLP

Siegfried works alongside financial executives across the nation on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique Leadership Advisory and combines it with high-potential talent. At the heart of our Firm is our approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. As a whole, we value having fun, being fair, and building and sharing stakeholder value.

Contact:

Megan Pettingill

(302) 660-1516

mpettingill@siegfriedgroup.com

SOURCE The Siegfried Group, LLP

Related Links

http://www.siegfriedgroup.com

