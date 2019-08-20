Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, to better immerse themselves in Siegfried's higher purpose, which is to help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm.

Chu Chen, CA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. He fosters his teams' collaboration through challenging obstacles, leading them to lasting success. Chen was most recently a Senior Associate at PwC and earned his Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting and Finance from the University of Melbourne.



Phoebe Choi joins our D.C. Market as an Associate Manager. Her focused work ethic allows her to quickly acclimate to any situation, creating efficiencies and long-term value for her clients. Choi started her career at Deloitte, and was most recently a Senior Revenue Accountant for Snap, Inc. She earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Andrew Cullinan, CPA, joins our Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. His work ethic and dedication empowers him and his teams to provide exceptional results. Cullinan earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting, finance, and real estate from the University of South Carolina. He was most recently a Senior Associate at PwC.

Charles Downing, ACA, joins our Atlanta Market as a Manager. By maintaining a positive attitude and utilizing his strong leadership skills, he motivates and challenges his teams to meet deadlines and accomplish goals. Downing, who spent seven years with KPMG and started his career in the Guernsey office, was most recently a Financial Representative at Northwestern Mutual.

Christine du Toit, CA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Manager. She thrives when given the opportunity to deliver value and drive positive and timely outcomes for her clients. du Toit earned her bachelor's degree in accounting sciences from the University of Pretoria and was most recently a Senior Manager at PwC.

Jeremy Fong, CPA, joins our Houston Market as a Senior Associate. He uses his analytical ability and flexibility to meet deadlines and produce effective results with his teams. Fong graduated from the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Diploma in accounting. He was most recently a Senior Staff Accountant at BDO Canada LLP.

Victoria Grant joins our Boston Market as an Associate Manager. Her passion for people and continuous improvement allows her to form collaborative teams who provide consistent breakthroughs for more than just the tasks at hand. She earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Oral Roberts University and was most recently an Area Senior Financial Analyst for Beazer Homes.

Amber Hamilton, CPA, joins our Detroit Market as a Senior Manager. She prides herself on maintaining an open environment that allows forward thinking. Hamilton earned her Master of Science and Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Texas Christian University. Most recently, she was a Manager at Elevate Credit, Inc.

Rebecca Hicks, CPA, joins our New Jersey Market as a Manager. Due to her structured and reasoned approach, she consistently delivers high-quality work. Hicks earned her Master of Science in accounting and Bachelor of Science in human and organizational development from Vanderbilt University. She was most recently an Accounting Manager at Pingora Asset Management.

Alta Jonker, CA, joins our Florida Market as a Manager. She encourages synergies in her teams by forming meaningful relationships to develop an understanding and drive collaboration. Jonker earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and her Bachelor of Science in accounting from UNISA. She started her career at KPMG, and was most recently a Financial Manager at Kaymac Group Management.

Daniel Keller, CPA, joins our Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. He is a natural self-starter, with a strong work ethic and ability to communicate, which allows his teams to accomplish the task at hand. Keller graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and was most recently an Assurance Senior at EY.

Jennifer Lee, CPA, CA, joins our Houston Market as a Manager. Her humility and strong interpersonal skills allow her to easily establish rapport with others and inspire her teams to overcome challenges and achieve success. Lee started her career at Deloitte and was most recently a Fund Accounting Manager at LBA Realty LLC. Lee earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and marketing from Simon Fraser University.

Anna Maggiorotto joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. Her organizational and planning skills ensure that she is able to identify the best path to the successful completion of her assignments. Maggiorotto graduated from the University of Kansas with a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in accounting. She was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG.

Rev Mahapatra joins our D.C. Market as a Senior Associate. Her commitment, mental agility, and flexibility make her a driving force towards achieving success. Mahapatra was most recently a Senior In-Charge Associate at KPMG and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of San Francisco.

Tatianna Marshall, CPA, joins our Houston Market as a Senior Associate. She approaches new challenges with composure and is equipped with the mental agility and confidence needed to accomplish the goals and objectives of her clients. Marshall earned her Master of Professional accountancy and Bachelor of accountancy from Mississippi State University.

Ryan Matta joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. He leverages his team's strengths to create a cohesive plan and implement the best possible solution. Matta earned his Master of Science in accounting from the University of Mississippi and Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Texas A&M University. Most recently, he was an Assurance Senior at EY.

Stephanie McCasland, CPA, joins our Houston Market as an Associate Manager. She develops trust through her highly collaborative style, and combines that with her mental agility to venture outside of her comfort zone. McCasland graduated from the University of Houston, Clear Lake with a Master of Science in accounting and Bachelor of Science in accounting. She was most recently an Audit Manager at Briggs & Veselka.

Tiffany McDowell joins our Operations team as a Professional Resource Operations Associate. With ambition and mental agility, she is committed to delivering confident, strategic, creative solutions regardless of the environment. McDowell graduated from Wesley College with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in economics and management. She also received her Master of Business Administration in entrepreneurship and leadership development at Wesley College. Most recently, she was a Marketing Coordinator at CSC.

Christina Munn, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as a Manager. She hits the ground running, motivating her teams towards a common goal and truly taking the time to listen to her clients' needs. Munn earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Northern Illinois University and was most recently a Deal Advisory Manager at KPMG.

Andy Oliphant, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as an Associate Manager. His enthusiastic and positive mindset has a beneficial impact to his clients, and he continually identifies opportunities and executes them. Oliphant graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance. Most recently, he was a Senior Analyst at Hilton Grand Vacations.

Erika Rigonatti, CPA, joins our Florida Market as an Associate Manager. By utilizing her strong leadership abilities, she brings out-of-the box ideas to motivate her teams toward a common goal. Rigonatti earned her Bachelor of Science in business from Escola Superior de Propoganda e Marketing. Most recently, she was a Senior Associate at PwC.

Eric Rochman, CPA, joins our New York Market as a Manager. He excels at bringing teams together towards a common goal and keeping everyone motivated on the ideal end result along the way. Rochman earned his Master of Science in taxation from The College at Old Westbury and his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University at Albany. Most recently, He was a Manager at TiptreeInc.

Olta Sota joins our Detroit Market as a Senior Associate. Her optimistic outlook and dedicated work ethic are contagious, always motivating her teams to aim higher. Sota started her career at PwC and was most recently an adjunct professor at Wayne State University. She earned her Master of Business Administration in marketing and Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Wayne State University.

Kelsey St. Jean, CPA, joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Manager. Her diligence and passion for success drive her to remain focused, collaborative and productive in any environment. St. Jean graduated from West Chester University with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance and was most recently a Senior Finance Analyst at The Chemours Company.

Vanessa Vazquez, CPA, joins our Florida Market as a Senior Associate. She works proactively to ensure projects are completed effectively and efficiently. Vazquez earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Florida and Master of Science in accounting from Florida Atlantic University. Most recently, she was an Assurance Senior Associate at EY.

Keirra Williams joins our Detroit Market as a Senior Associate. She is committed to delivering results that yield the highest benefit to the client. Williams earned her Bachelor of Arts in accounting and Master of Business Administration in financial accounting from Wayne State University. She was recently in the automotive industry as a Corporate Accountant.

