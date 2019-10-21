Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Siegfried Group, LLP (Siegfried) recently convened a group of its newest professionals in Chicago, IL for Orientation.

Siegfried's Orientation program introduces the Firm's extraordinary culture, compelling business model, and interesting and challenging work to its newest professionals. During the multi-day event, new employees learn more about the company, meet members of Siegfried's Leadership and Operations teams, and become acquainted with their new colleagues.

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, to better immerse themselves in Siegfried's higher purpose, which is to help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm.

Allyson Barbanell, CPA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. By taking the time to understand the environment and develop strong relationships with her team, she solves complex issues, enabling her clients to succeed. Barbanell, who was most recently a Senior Associate at PwC, earned her Master of Science in accounting at the University of Florida.

Jack Benchimol joins our Florida Market as a Senior Associate. His hard work ethic and ambitious spirit are the core values that push him and his teams forward. Benchimol graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science in accounting, and was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at BDO.

Charlie Connelly, CA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. He brings a refreshing and innovative lens to all engagements, bringing his teams together toward a common goal. Connelly studied accounting at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce. Most recently, he was a Senior Associate at PwC.

Andrew Cottiero, CPA, joins our Greenwich Market as an Associate Manager. His mental agility allows him to adapt to a wide variety of projects and complete them timely. Cottiero, who started his career at RSM, was most recently a Senior Analyst at PetVet Care Centers. He earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Connecticut.

Joe Daniel, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. His unwavering confidence and ability to excel in new and challenging projects is shown in past accomplishments and through trust in his teams. Daniel earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and master's in accounting from the University of Iowa. He was most recently an Audit Senior at Deloitte.

David Danna joins our Charlotte Market as an Associate Manager. His flexibility and experience round out his positive and competitive personality, which allow him to take on any challenge. After beginning his career at KPMG, he was most recently a Senior Financial Analyst at TTI Co., Ltd. He triple majored in economics, accounting, and business administration, and earned his bachelor's degree from McDaniel College.

Emily Deshaies, CPA, joins our Greenwich Market as an Associate Manager. Her ability to leverage her strong observation and analytical skills to prioritize tasks helps her develop effective plans of action. After beginning her career at Deloitte, she was most recently a Fund Accounting Manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Deshaies earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from Syracuse University.

Alan Donovan, CPA, joins our Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. He enjoys working closely with others, and is committed to providing an exemplary work product that exceeds his clients' expectations. Donovan earned his master's in accounting from Cleveland State University and his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Kent State University. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior Associate at RSM.

Peter Fishman, CPA, joins our Los Angeles Market as an Associate Manager. His steadfast confidence and mental agility allow him and his teams to methodically work through any issues and move toward the common goal. Fishman graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science in accounting and was most recently a Senior Associate III at Grant Thornton.

Logan Gaddy, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. He understands that collaboration and teamwork are keys to success and works with his colleagues to find innovative ways to be effective. Gaddy earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from Mississippi State University, and was most recently an Audit Senior at Deloitte.

Corrine Herris joins our Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. A natural leader, she has the drive to achieve big goals and remain focused through tough challenges. Herris, who was most recently an Assurance Senior at EY, earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Ohio University.

Sonia Huicochea joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. A thoughtful and precise collaborator, she has problem-solving skills that allow her to adapt and excel in any situation. Huicochea earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance, as well as her Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from Grand Valley State University. Most recently, she was an Audit and Assurance Senior at Deloitte.

Vanessa Kazmer, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. Her attention-to-detail and organization skills combine to exceed clients' expectations. Kazmer studied accounting at Loyola University Chicago, where she earned a master's and a bachelor's degree. Most recently, she was an Audit Senior at EY.

John Kim joins our Atlanta Market as a Senior Associate. By maintaining a hunger for growth, he challenges himself and his teams to step outside their comfort zones to promote continued professional development. Kim earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Middle Tennessee State University and his master's degree in accounting from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Most recently, he was an Audit In-Charge at Deloitte.

Grace Kittle, CPA, joins our Denver Market as an Associate Manager. Using an efficient, systematic, and effective approach to each and every task, she consistently delivers exceptional results. Kittle, who was most recently a Manager at Envestnet, earned her Master of Accounting from the University of Arizona and her Bachelor of Science from the University of Denver.

Stephen Lam, CA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. He possesses the unique ability to process and present complex information in a way that is easy for anyone to understand. Lam earned his Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and Bachelor of Laws from the Australian National University. Most recently, he was a Senior Associate at PwC.

Trevor McCormick joins our Operations Team as a Facilities Coordinator. With a dedicated mindset to problem-solving, McCormick exhibits a steadfast work ethic to ensure timely success. He earned his Bachelor of Science in business management.

Jacob Miller, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. He brings an optimistic attitude and spirit of collaboration to every project. Miller earned his Master of Science in accounting and Bachelor of Science in finance from Indiana University. He was most recently a Corporate Auditor II at Halliburton.

Anthony Montefiori joins our Denver Market as an Associate Manager. His confidence, adaptability, and leadership skills allow him to enter new situations and produce exceptional work products. Montefiori was most recently a Senior Assurance Associate at Grant Thornton. He earned his Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting from John Carroll University.

Brendan Murphy, CPA, joins our Boston Market as a Senior Associate. He is eager to collaborate with others, learning from what they know and teaching where they might not. Murphy, who most recently worked at Haskell & White and RSM, earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts.

Alexander Nicholson, CPA, joins our D.C. Market as a Senior Associate. Finding innovative solutions to complex problems, he accepts new challenges as opportunities for learning. Nicholson graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Science in accounting. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior Associate at KPMG.

Tyler O'Connor, CPA, joins our Atlanta Market as an Associate Manager. His mental agility and confidence help him provide innovative solutions to problems. O'Connor, who was most recently an Assurance Senior Associate at PwC, earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Tennessee and Master of Professional Accountancy from Georgia State University.

Kirk Pascal, CPA, joins our San Francisco Market as a Senior Associate. He has the unique ability to integrate into any environment, which allows him to leverage his skill set across any group. Pascal studied financial accounting at the University of Winnipeg where he earned his bachelor's degree. Most recently, he was a Senior Accountant at KPMG.

Jerneice Perelion, CPA, joins our Philadelphia Market as a Director. She is a linear thinker who is precise, analytical, and focused on delivering value-add results for her clients. Perelion graduated from Tulane University with a Bachelor of Science in management and a master's in accountancy. She started her career at EY, and was most recently a Director of Financial Reporting at Keane Group.

Tabitha Perez, CPA, joins our New York Market as an Associate Manager. She is a results-oriented, motivated leader who is energetic, positive and extremely motivated. Perez earned her master's in accountancy as well as her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Texas State University. She was most recently a Senior Financial Analyst at Gates Corporation.

James Pinkerton joins our Atlanta Market as a Senior Associate. His strong work ethic allows him to consistently exceed expectations while delivering innovative solutions. Pinkerton, who was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at Grant Thornton, graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in business administration.

Brittany Rebelo, CPA, joins our Greenwich Market as a Senior Associate. She brings her motivation and efficiency to deliver high-quality solutions that add value to her clients. Rebelo graduated from Fairfield University with master's and bachelor's degrees in accounting. Most recently, she was an Accounting Operations Associate Analyst at PepsiCo.

Omar Shadid joins our Silicon Valley Market as a Senior Associate. By understanding his teammates' strengths, he provides opportunities for their growth and development while continually meeting deadlines. Shadid, who was most recently an Audit Senior at Deloitte, earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Simon Fraser University.

Andrew Sherer, CPA, joins our Boston Market as a Senior Associate. By coupling a strong work ethic with the ability to leverage others' strengths, he motivates his teams and leads by example. Sherer graduated from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Most recently, he was a Commercial Assurance Senior at EY.

Garrett Sloan, CPA, joins our Houston Market as an Associate Manager. His leadership, integrity, and analytical ability allow him to provide high-quality results for his clients. Sloan started his career at KPMG, and was most recently a Senior Financial Reporting Accountant for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. He earned his Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Texas State University.

Christopher Soice, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. His mental agility and flexibility make him a dynamic addition to any team. Soice graduated from Mount Royal University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. He was most recently a Senior Accountant at Deloitte.

Matthew Thompson joins our Philadelphia Market as a Senior Associate. When challenging situations arise, he remains poised and possesses the mental agility and communication skills to overcome any obstacle. Thompson earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Saint Joseph's University. Most recently, he was an Audit Senior at EY.

John Vanore, CPA, joins our New Jersey Market as an Associate Manager. Utilizing his mental agility, he seeks solutions that might not always be readily apparent to produce a better end product. Vanore graduated from The College of New Jersey with a Bachelor of Science in accounting. He started his career at KPMG, and was most recently a Senior Accountant at RWJBarnabas Health.

Susan Wang, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. She leverages her strong mental agility and thirst for knowledge to provide the most comprehensive solution to clients. Wang earned her Master of Accounting and bachelor's degree in accounting and financial management from the University of Waterloo. She was most recently a Senior Associate at PwC.

More information about the Firm and its career opportunities is available at siegfriedgroup.com.

