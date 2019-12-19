Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Siegfried Group, LLP (Siegfried) convened a group of its newest professionals in Deer Valley, UT for Orientation.

Siegfried's Orientation program introduces the Firm's extraordinary culture, compelling business model, and interesting and challenging work to its newest professionals. During the multi-day event, new employees learn more about the company, meet members of Siegfried's Leadership and Operations teams, and become acquainted with their new colleagues.

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, to better immerse themselves in Siegfried's higher purpose, which is to help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm.

Marwa Abdou, CPA, joins our Houston Market as a Senior Associate. She believes that integrity, objectivity, and professional skepticism are key in achieving progress and success across different projects. Abdou earned her Master of Science in accounting and Master in Business Administration at the University of St. Thomas and her Bachelor of Science in mass communication from Cairo University. Most recently, she was an Acting Senior Associate at PwC.

Danielle Abernathy, CPA, joins our Charlotte Market as an Associate Manager. She focuses on adding value through strategic execution and collaborating with her teammates to effectively and efficiently deliver high-quality results. Abernathy earned her Master of Accountancy, her Bachelor of Arts in philosophy, and her Bachelor of Arts in German from the University of South Carolina. Most recently, she was a Forensic Advisory Senior Associate at Grant Thornton.

Ross Alexander, CPA, joins our Philadelphia Market as a Manager. He is known for discovering new relationships between data points through a combination of pattern recognition and stakeholder knowledge. Alexander, who was most recently an Assistant Manager at KPMG, earned his Bachelor of Business in accounting and management from Charles Darwin University.

Cherise Aoki, CPA, joins our Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. Her diligence allows her to think through situations and create a well-organized plan for her teams to implement. She earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting at the University of Southern California, and was most recently an Assurance Senior Associate at PwC.

Shreya Arora, CPA, joins our San Francisco Market as an Associate Manager. She creates strong bonds that promote collaboration and inspires her teams to achieve exceptional results. Arora, who started her career at Grant Thornton and was most recently a Senior Financial Analyst at TJX Companies Inc., earned her bachelor's degree in accounting and financial management from the University of Waterloo.

Laura Barnard, CPA, joins our New York Market as a Manager. She is committed to helping her clients achieve high-quality results through her positive energy and communication skills. Barnard studied accounting at Villanova University, and was most recently a Manager at KPMG.

Jessica Calero, CPA, joins our Florida Market as a Senior Associate. By acting as an unwavering leader, she compels her team to act swiftly and deliver on time without compromising the quality of results. Calero earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Florida State University, and was most recently an Assurance Senior at EY.

Felix Chang, CPA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. Known for his fresh approach to solving problems, Chang inspires others to deliver outstanding results. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics from Indiana University and his Master of Science in accountancy from the University of North Carolina. Most recently, he was a Senior Audit Consultant at MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.

Michael Cosenza joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. His ability to create meaningful connections in the workplace promotes an environment of growth and collaboration. Cosenza earned his MBA and his Bachelor of Science in accounting from La Salle University, and was most recently an Experienced Assurance Associate.

Dominic D'Auria joins our Denver Market as a Senior Associate. Through strong leadership, he motivates others, fosters teamwork, and empowers others to embrace and voice different perspectives. D'Auria earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from California State University, and was most recently an Assurance Senior Associate at PwC.

Victor DeMeo, CPA, joins our New Jersey Market as a Senior Manager. He brings a positive attitude and mental flexibility to his work, which provides his clients with results that exceed expectations. DeMeo earned his Bachelor of Science and his MBA in accounting from St. John's University. Most recently, he was a Controller at BTQ Financial.

Benjamin Diaz, CPA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. His attention to detail ensures client satisfaction on every engagement. Diaz attended the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his Master of Science and his Bachelor of Business Administration in accountancy. Most recently, Diaz was an Assurance Senior Associate at PwC.

Louis Falzone, CPA, rejoins the Firm as a Senior Manager in our National Road Warrior Market. He is extremely adaptable, thrives when challenged, and always looks for opportunities for personal and profession growth. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and finance from the University of Central Florida.

Angel Flores, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. By maintaining an energetic and tranquil attitude along with a passion for detail, he drives his teams to accomplish client goals efficiently and effectively. Flores earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Valparaiso University, and was most recently an In-Charge Experienced Audit Associate at PwC.

Adam Franklin joins our Houston Market as a Senior Associate. He uses his adaptability, positive energy, and strong analytical skills to see creative solutions in complex environments. Franklin, who earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Brigham Young University-Idaho, was most recently an Assurance Associate at BDO.

Ralphy Gonzalez joins our Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. His critical thinking skills and commitment allow him to execute any task while maintaining quality in his work. Gonzalez earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in public accounting from Monroe College, and was most recently an Assurance Senior Associate at PwC.

Matthew Hernberg joins Siegfried Advisory as a Senior Tax Associate. When challenging situations arise, he maintains the flexibility and mental agility necessary to meet deadlines and produce outstanding results. Hernberg earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from The College of New Jersey and his master's degree in business administration from Rowan University. He was most recently an Experienced Tax Associate at KPMG.

Christopher Hofker Jr., CPA, joins our New Jersey Market as a Senior Associate. His unique ability to establish and leverage meaningful relationships allows him to assess complex situations using multiple perspectives to deliver exceptional client service. Hofker, who earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Monmouth University, was most recently an Assurance Experienced Associate at PwC.

Terence Holiday joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. With his precision, zeal, and authenticity, he strives to deliver first-rate results while anticipating his client needs. Holiday earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Central Florida, and was most recently an Audit & Assurance Senior at Deloitte.

Michael Hoover, CPA, joins Siegfried Advisory as a Senior Tax Associate. He brings a positive attitude and unique adaptability, to exceed his clients' expectations. Hoover graduated from Penn State with a Master of Accounting, Bachelor of Science in Accounting, and Bachelor of Science in Finance. He was most recently a Senior Tax Associate at PwC.

Amy Justice, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as an Associate Manager. Her commitment to success empowers and motivates her to maintain flexibility and achieve desired results for her clients. She earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from Dalhousie University, and was most recently a Senior Accountant at Deloitte.

Harris Khan joins our Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. His out-of-the box thinking allows him to detect and prevent problems and provide creative solutions. Khan earned his Master of Science in accounting and information systems, and his Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Virginia Tech. Most recently, he was a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG.

Corinne Lajoie joins our New York Market as an Associate Manager. Her contagious positive attitude and passion, combined with her attention to detail, allow her to excel in any environment. Lajoie earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance and her MBA in finance from Sacred Heart University. After starting her career at EY, she was a Corporate Controller Associate at Goldman Sachs & Co.

Eric Lapushner, CPA, joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Associate. His dependable optimistic outlook promotes teamwork and encourages teams to approach problems confidently. Lapushner earned his master's in accounting and bachelor's in accounting and finance from the Pennsylvania State University, and was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at Grant Thornton.

Steven Leming, CPA, joins our New Jersey Market as an Associate Manager. An excellent communicator, he has a positive attitude, and enjoys building meaningful relationships with his team members and colleagues. Leming earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from The College of New Jersey, and was most recently a Senior Accountant at SiriusXM.

Victoria MacPhail, CPA, joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. Her creative problem-solving skills, positive attitude, and love for learning allow her to quickly adapt to changing environments. MacPhail earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Mount Royal University and her Master of Professional Accounting at the University of Saskatchewan. She started her career at Deloitte and was most recently an Analyst at ATCO Power.

Leon Matthew, CPA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. He delivers impeccable results by coupling diligent effort with his keen attention to detail. Matthew earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and his Master of Science in Forensic Accounting from the University at Albany, and was most recently an Associate at JP Morgan.

Colby Nemeth, CPA, CA, joins our Silicon Valley Market as a Manager. His clients' success benefits from his uncommon problem solving and technical skills. Nemeth earned his Bachelor of Management in accounting from the University of Lethbridge, and was most recently a Senior Financial Analyst at TELUS.

Alexander Nix, CPA, joins our Boston Market as an Associate Manager. His positive attitude, commitment, and flexibility make him a crucial part of every project. Nix studied accounting at Plymouth University, where he earned his bachelor's degree, and was most recently a Senior Analyst at Boston Scientific Corporation.

Jeffrey Nolte joins our Denver Market as an Associate Manager. His resourcefulness helps him deliver results in areas both familiar and unfamiliar to him. After beginning his career at KPMG, Nolte was most recently an Accounting Operations Manager at Electrical Components International. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and finance and his master of accounting from the University of Arkansas.

Megan O'Leary joins our Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. To meet deadlines and accomplish goals, she uses her dedicated work ethic and collaborates with her teams. O'Leary earned her Bachelor of Arts in accounting from Walsh University, and was most recently an Assurance Senior at EY.

Richard Paret joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. He hits the ground running, motivating his teams towards a common goal and truly taking the time to listen to his clients' needs. Paret earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Olivet Nazarene University, and was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG.

Katherine Peters joins our New York Market as an Associate Manager. Utilizing her positive attitude, confidence, and strong leadership skills, she constantly motivates and inspires others to meet targets and achieve goals. Peters earned her Master of Professional Accountancy and her Bachelor of Science in business administration from Bryant University. Most recently, she was an Experienced Audit Senior at Deloitte.

Zachary Pfankuch, CPA, joins our Denver Market as a Senior Associate. He approaches obstacles with an unwavering enthusiasm and commitment to quality. Pfankuch earned his Master of Accountancy and his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and was most recently an Audit Senior at Deloitte.

Christine Polydys joins our Greenwich Market as an Associate Manager. She maintains a positive attitude while utilizing her strong leadership skills to inspire and challenge her teams. After starting her career at EY, Polydys was most recently a Business / Financial Planning Analyst at Danone Waters of America. She earned her MBA and her bachelor's degree in accounting from Iona College.

Emma Qi joins our Silicon Valley Market as a Senior Associate. Her insights and ability to intuitively understand the needs of her clients make her valuable to the team. Qi attended the University of Waterloo, where she earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance management and her Master of Accounting degree. Most recently, she was a Senior Associate at BDO.

Alexandra Ross, CPA, joins our Denver Market as a Senior Associate. She displays a confidence and willingness to help others and continuously demonstrates a positive attitude. Ross, who was most recently a Senior Assurance Associate at PwC, earned her bachelor's in finance and accounting and her master's in accounting from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Michael Schleifer, CPA, joins our Greenwich Market as an Associate Director. His personable demeanor, positive attitude, and exceptional communication skills enable him to facilitate strong relationships with both his clients and his teams. Schleifer, who spent several years at PwC and was most recently the Director of Financial Reporting at Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University at Albany.

Bernice Sitompul joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. She is devoted to continual professional and personal growth for herself and the people around her. Sitompul attended Loyola University of Chicago, where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting. Most recently, she was a Senior Associate at EY.

Adan Steedman, CPA, joins our Silicon Valley Market as a Senior Associate. Determined and focused, he reliably adds value and brings his A-game all the time. Steedman earned his Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from the University of Calgary, and was most recently an Audit Senior at Deloitte.

Brittany Thiele, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as an Associate Director. Rooted in authenticity, she fosters effective, diverse and collaborative environments that ensure timely results. Thiele, who earned her Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of St. Thomas, was most recently the Chief Accounting Officer at OrangeHook.

Lauren Ulcak, CPA, joins our Houston Market as a Manager. Her dedicated work ethic and attention to detail ensures that projects stay on course and are accomplished with accuracy. Ulcak earned her Mastery of Accountancy and Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University. Most recently, she was an Audit Manager at KPMG.

Shaun van Onselen, CA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Manager. By maintaining high standards and applying a sharp focus, he delivers exceptional client service with the intent to always exceed expectations. Van Onselen, who was most recently a Senior Manager at RSM, earned his Bachelor of Commerce and his Post Graduate Diploma in accounting from the University of Cape Town.

More information about the Firm and its career opportunities is available at siegfriedgroup.com.

About The Siegfried Group, LLP

Siegfried works alongside financial executives across the nation on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique Leadership Advisory and combines it with high-potential talent. At the heart of our Firm is our approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. As a whole, we value having fun, being fair, and building and sharing stakeholder value.

