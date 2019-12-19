Siegfried Welcomes New Professionals

Notably, all new employees have the opportunity to meet with Rob Siegfried, CEO and Founder, to better immerse themselves in Siegfried's higher purpose, which is to help people transform themselves into better leaders to exponentially improve their lives.

Siegfried is pleased to welcome all of its talented new Professionals to the Firm.

Nicholas Barnas, CPA, joins our Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. His diligent efforts, ethical values, and great leadership skills motivate his team to achieve their goals and successes in anything they do. Barnas earned his Master of Science in accounting and Bachelor of Science in accounting at Appalachian State University. Most recently, he was a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG.

Benjamin Beal, CPA, joins our Charlotte Market as an Associate Manager. His ability to quickly form meaningful relationships and integrate seamlessly benefits every team he is on. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in economics and his Master of Science in accounting at the University of North Carolina. Most recently, he was an Audit Manager at KPMG.

Elizabeth Bellavia, CPA, joins our Greenwich Market as an Associate Manager. Her adaptation to any environment allows her to meet deadlines and achieve goals both individually and in leading a team. Bellavia, who was most recently a Manager at RSM, earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Northeastern University.

Abhinav Bhashyakarla, CA, joins our San Francisco Market as a Senior Associate. His strong work ethic allows him to shoulder the strains of high pressure environments, which makes him trustworthy and reliable. Bhashyakarla earned his Bachelor of Commerce in professional accounting at Macquarie University, and previously worked in audit and corporate insolvency.

Meredith Bragg joins our Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. Her enthusiasm and excitement for success motivate her to think creatively and efficiently when faced with adversity. Bragg, who was most recently an Audit Senior Associate at Grant Thornton, earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Loyola Marymount University.

Luke Brown joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. He is committed to his work and passionate about delivering quality outcomes for his clients. Brown studied accounting at the University of Technology Sydney, and was most recently a Senior Accountant at EY.

Daniel Carabin, CPA, joins Siegfried Advisory as a Senior Tax Associate. His strong work ethic promotes a positive and collaborative environment. Carabin earned his bachelor's degree in supply chain management and master's degree in accounting from Penn State University. Most recently, he was a Senior Tax Associate at KPMG.

Jacqueline Carleen joins our Boston Market as a Senior Associate. She is an advocate for a strong learning environment where she can push herself and others to consistently improve. Carleen earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of South Carolina and her Master of Science in accounting from the University of Massachusetts, Boston. Most recently, she was an Experienced Senior Associate at BDO.

Deborah Cho, CPA, CA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. Her contagious positive attitude contributes to her unique ability to foster strong team chemistry, producing well-thought-out solutions that always exceed expectations. Cho earned her Bachelor of Accounting and Financial Management as well as her Master of Accounting from the University of Waterloo. She was most recently a Senior Assurance Associate at PwC.

John Coladonato, CPA, joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as a Senior Manager. He prides himself on his commitment to quality and utilizes his strong leadership skills to promote a dynamic environment suitable for development and critical thinking. Coladonato earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Villanova University, and was most recently an Audit & Assurance Manager at Deloitte.

Aaron Crow, CPA, joins our Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. His passion for teaching allows him to communicate with his teams to drive high-quality and precise work. Crow earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting from John Carroll University, and was most recently a Senior Associate at PwC.

Richard Dhanpaul, CPA, CA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as an Associate Manager. Dhanpaul continuously challenges the status quo, and utilizing his strong leadership skills, he motivates his team to focus on innovation and process improvement. He completed his Honors Bachelor of Business Administration & Management at the University of Toronto and most recently, he was a Manager of Financial Control at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Sammie Dubeau, CPA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. She loves efficiency and goes straight to the point. Her curious mind and resourcefulness allow her to quickly solve problems with fresh solutions. Dubeau attended HEC Montreal, where she earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in professional accounting. Most recently, she was a Senior Associate & Assurance Associate at PwC.

David Dummer, CA, joins our Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. He brings a humble and positive outlook to any workplace and strives to exceed expectations and create solutions to problems encountered. Dummer earned his Bachelor of Commerce in financial accounting and finance from the University of Western Australia and was most recently employed at BDO WA Pty Ltd.

George Edminister, CPA, joins our Denver Market as an Associate Manager. His ability to forge relationships with colleagues and clients ensures a healthy and collaborative working environment with the tasks and objectives at hand. Edminister earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Akron, and was most recently a Senior Financial Reporting Accountant at Frontier Airlines.

Roshini Ganesh joins our New York Market as an Associate Manager. She is grounded and attuned to her team, motivating them towards successful outcomes. Ganesh, who earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance from the University of Adelaide, was most recently a Manager at Deloitte.

Kristy Garcia joins our Florida Market as a Senior Associate. She prides herself in her ability to motivate others to meet their deadlines and accomplish goals with spirited energy and compelling ideas. Garcia earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Florida and her Master of Accounting from the University of Central Florida. She was most recently an Audit In-Charge at Deloitte.

Rowell Gaspar, CPA, joins our Atlanta Market as a Senior Manager. His positive attitude and uplifting energy allow him to excel in stressful environments. Gaspar completed his Bachelor of Science in accountancy at Mariano Marcos State University and was previously employed at EY as an Assurance Manager.

Matthew Gibney joins Siegfried Advisory as an Experienced Transaction Advisory Associate. His engaging attitude makes him a valuable teammate who can seamlessly integrate. Gibney graduated from Neumann University with a bachelor's degree in accounting and business administration. Most recently, he was an Audit Associate at CBIZ.

Elyse Goddard, CA, joins our Greenwich Market as a Manager. She demonstrates strong leadership skills by collaborating with and motivating others to overcome challenges and work efficiently and effectively. Goddard earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and accounting technologies from Curtin University of Technology, and was most recently a Manager at KPMG.

Chelsea Green, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. She is sharp and uses her strong leadership skills to motivate her teams and inspire them to accomplish their shared goals. Green graduated from Northwest University with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and finance, and completed her Master of Professional Accounting at Seattle University. She was most recently an Audit Senior Associate at Grant Thornton.

Samantha Han, CA, joins our New York Market as a Manager. Her drive and dedication for successful projects builds strong rapport and trust with her clients. Han earned her Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance from the University of South Wales, and after spending time at KPMG, was most recently a Project Accountant at Fullers Brewery.

Jay Hassey, CPA, joins our Boston Market as a Senior Associate. He enjoys working as part of a close team to bring positive change and meaningful impact to his clients. Hassey earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and Master of Business Administration from the State University of New York at Oswego. Most recently, he was a Senior Assurance Associate at PwC.

Michael Izzo joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. He encourages synergies in his teams by forming meaningful relationships to develop an understanding and drive collaboration. Izzo earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Western New England University. He most recently served as a Senior Audit Associate at KPMG.

Dana Janeda, CPA, joins our Cleveland Market as a Senior Associate. By maintaining a positive attitude and utilizing her strong organizational skills, she motivates her teams to meet deadlines and accomplish goals. Janeda earned her Bachelor of Science in business administration from John Carroll University, and was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at Grant Thornton.

Kristin Johannimloh joins our New York Market as a Manager. Her problem-solving skills and bold thinking benefit her teams and clients. Johannimloh earned her Master of Arts in international management from the SKEMA Business School. She was most recently an Audit Manager at Mazars USA.

Ash Kaura, CPA, joins our San Francisco Market as a Senior Associate. His goal-oriented personality and strong leadership skills allow him to be forthright with his team to successfully accomplish projects and tasks. Kaura earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University and was most recently an Experienced Senior Associate at PwC.

Andrew Keating joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. By maintaining a dedicated and genuine approach to his responsibilities, he leads his teams to a successful outcome for their clients. Keating earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and his Master of Science in accounting from Siena College, and was most recently a Senior Assurance Auditor at EY.

Kay Kim, CPA, joins our Atlanta Market as a Senior Manager. She is confident and passionate about adding value, yet humble to understand the importance of teamwork and collaboration. Kim earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from the Indiana University, and was most recently in Investor Relations for CRH.

Kurt Koerbel joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as an Associate Manager. He studied accounting at Lehigh University where he earned his bachelor's degree. Koerbel maintains the flexibility and mental agility necessary to help his clients achieve exceptional results. He previously worked at EY within their FSO WAM practice.

Courtney Kunzig, CPA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. Her flexibility and ingenuity are driving forces in her ability to seek out challenges or opportunities and identify solutions. Kunzig was most recently a Senior Audit Associate at RSM after completing her Bachelor of Science in accounting at Bryant University and her Master of Accountancy from Long Island University.

Timan Lee, CPA, joins our Boston Market as an Associate Manager. With strong leadership and communication skills, he enjoys taking on new challenges and can immerse himself in any environment. Lee earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and marketing from Babson College. Most recently, he was a Senior Audit Associate with KPMG in the U.S. and Australia.

Benito Luna, CPA, joins our Denver Market as an Associate Manager. His positive attitude demonstrates his ability to succeed in any challenging environment and perform at a high level. Luna earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and finance from St. Edward's University and his Master of Science in accounting from the University of Houston. He was most recently an Assurance Senior at PwC.

Vincent Luppino, CPA, joins our Greenwich Market as a Manager. He brings his superior mental agility and unwavering confidence to think of creative solutions and complete projects. Luppino earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and his Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of Connecticut. Most recently, he was a Risks and Controls Specialist at Linde PLC.

Ryan Matetich joins our Philadelphia Metro Market as an Associate Manager. He focuses on the importance of solving problems, building trust, and ensuring attention to detail to consistently achieve high-quality results. Matetich earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Pennsylvania State University, and was most recently an Assurance Manager at EY.

Madeline McDonald, CPA, joins our Washington, D.C. Market as a Senior Associate. With a focus on teamwork and relationship building, she motivates and uplifts the people around her to reach their full potential. McDonald earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Providence College, and was most recently a Senior at Deloitte.

Alexander Mrsa, CA, joins our Greenwich Market as a Senior Associate. He brings his unique set of problem-solving skills to every project, allowing his teams and clients to find solutions and accomplish their goals. After starting his career at Thiess Mining Services, Mrsa was most recently an Associate at EY. He earned his Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and business law from the University of Western Australia.

Alanna Nawrocki, CPA, joins our New York Market as a Senior Associate. Her diligence, care, and enthusiasm for her work fosters a collaborative and communicative environment. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and financial management. Most recently, she was a Senior Assurance Associate at RSM.

Grecia Picon, CPA, joins our Florida Market as a Manager. A team player and an outstanding leader, she believes in being direct and honest. Picon earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting from Florida International University, and was most recently a Manager at PwC.

Kayla Pottie-Gerrior, CPA, joins our Silicon Valley Market as an Associate Manager. Her commitment and attention to detail enable her to ensure deadlines are met and executed. Pottie-Gerrior earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting from Acadia University, and most recently served as a Manager at Deloitte.

James Scott, CA, joins our San Francisco Market as a Senior Associate. He develops strong relationships to achieve quality results, while using his mental agility to overcome challenges. Scott attended Monash University, where he earned his Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance as well as his Master of Applied Finance. Most recently, he was a Senior Consultant at EY.

Elizabeth Sepetijian, CPA, joins our Los Angeles Market as a Senior Associate. Her mental agility, ambition, and work ethic drive her to consistently exceed expectations and earn the trust and respect of her managers, colleagues, and clients. Sepetijian earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting from Loyola Marymount University, and was most recently a Senior Financial Analyst at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Jared Simonson, CPA, joins our Florida Market as a Manager. His drive and leadership allow him to innovatively complete challenging tasks in an effective and efficient manner. Simonson, who earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance and Master of Accounting from Florida State University, was most recently an Audit Manager at KPMG.

Vipan Singh, CPA, CA, joins our Florida Market as an Associate Manager. Her positive energy is appreciated by her colleagues as it creates a welcoming and enjoyable environment, further encouraging them to also be their best. Singh earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting as well as her Postgraduate Diploma in accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University, and was most recently a Manager at EY.

Peter Stergios, CA, joins our Chicago Market as a Senior Associate. Through his relentless quest for innovation and a fearless commitment to the pursuit of cutting-edge approaches, he naturally seeks out new undertakings with intense tenacity and courage. Stergios, who was most recently an Assurance Senior II at EY, earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the Elmhurst College.

Michael Szaflarski, CPA, CMA joins our Denver Market as a Senior Manager. While advancing through roles in both public accounting and private industry, he has continually driven closer to the core of finance and accounting functions while connecting to the bigger picture. Szaflarski attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he earned a dual bachelor's degree in accounting and finance. Most recently, he was a Business Unit Controller at JBT Corporation.

Dionna Tyson, CPA, joins our Washington, D.C. Market as a Manager. By being positive and persistent, she excels in any environment. Tyson earned her Bachelor of Arts in accounting from the University of Delaware, and was most recently an Audit Supervisor at Graham Holdings Company.

Philip Williams joins our Charlotte Market as a Senior Associate. Whether working on a team or individually, he can be relied on to work diligently, communicate effectively, and learn quickly to complete the task at hand. Williams earned his Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and international business from the University of South Carolina. Most recently, he was a Senior Accountant at AXA Equitable Life Insurance Co.

Hannah Winn, CPA, joins our National Road Warrior Market as a Senior Associate. She maintains a strong commitment to her team's goals and utilizes her mental agility to anticipate challenges and overcome them. Winn earned her Bachelor in Business Administration in accounting from the University of Massachusetts – Amherst, and was most recently a Senior Accountant at the SM Energy Company.

Robert Zappaterrini joins our Washington, D.C. Market as a Senior Associate. His positive and energetic attitude helps to keep the work environment interesting, while ensuring that all goals are attained timely. Zappaterrini, who was most recently a Wealth and Asset Management Senior at EY, earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from Saint Joseph's University.

