Siegfried's Laura Reale Recognized as an Emerging Leader

Reale, the Vice President of National Accounts and Strategic Relationships at Siegfried, as well as a Managing Director for the Bay Area, has more than 20 years of experience in leadership, business and relationship development, and helping others perform at a high level.

"I believe so strongly in the power of every person to experience an impassioned, meaningful life," Reale says. "I want the people around me – both in my personal and professional world – to live boldly and care deeply. To chase all the possibilities around them and live their life to the absolute fullest."

For Reale, leadership is a powerful means to create greater happiness and freedom in your life.

"My work and what I do every day is my calling – and I feel blessed and grateful that I not only have the opportunity to make a difference for others, but that I actually do make a difference," she shares. "We all have this energy inside of us, and it's our responsibility to not only understand where that energy comes from, but to tap into it – to harness and maximize it to our advantage."

Women to Watch Awards

CalCPA, in partnership with the AICPA's Women's Initiatives Executive Committee, is celebrating outstanding women in the accounting and finance profession with their Women to Watch awards. There are two categories for these awards: Emerging Leaders and Experienced Leaders.

"Being recognized as an Emerging Leader is a true testament to the work that I've been doing over my entire career and the work I'm excited and honored to do in the future," says Reale. "I'm so passionate about helping financial executives become more effective leaders for many reasons, but mainly because I've seen how much it can change their lives and their communities."

She adds, "I may have more than 20 years of experience, but I'm learning and developing in new ways every single day. I think everyone, even the most experienced among us, are constantly emerging as leaders in our own ways."

The winners of the Women to Watch awards will be announced on April 26 at CalCPA's 2019 Women's Leadership Forum in San Francisco. "I'm beyond honored to join this amazing, compelling group of women who love what they do and love our industry so much," says Reale.

About Siegfried

Siegfried works alongside financial executives across the nation on their most important accounting and finance projects. Filled with an innovative spirit and led by an ambitious entrepreneur, Siegfried provides unique Leadership Advisory and combines it with high-potential talent. At the heart of our Firm is our approach to individual leadership and the continual pursuit of helping people grow both personally and professionally. As a whole, we value having fun, being fair, and building and sharing stakeholder value.

